Five Heart Podcast 316: Husker Departures, Nebrasketball Surging, Baseball Begins

Listen to me!
I have honestly replaced every bit of equipment I’ve been using to do these videos. Last week I went out and bought a brand new Mac Studio. I have new mics, new camera, and I’m still trying to get my crap together.
So, honestly, this one starts a little rough, then it gets going.
Greg and I talk about:
- Nebrasketball - wins over Wisconsin and Rutgers have things looking up for the men’s basketball team
- Major League Baseball rules changes (believe it or not, we went here)
- Husker football roster changes - Alante Brown and Hunter Anthony are gone, along with quite a few walk-ons. Why is this good?
- Husker baseball starts this week against San Diego
- Did Scott Frost learn anything? - It’s a question from a commenter. We discuss it.
