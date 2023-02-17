Friday Flakes: Nebraska’s Keisei Tominaga Gets Some Love from Steph Curry

In this week’s episode of “In case you missed it...”

BTN did a small video on Keisei Tominaga on his upbringing with his family and basketball in Japan before coming to the United States. Tominaga has been turning into a fan favorite for Nebraska fans. It is hard not to like the kid.

For those who did not know, Tominaga wears #30 to honor Steph Curry. Looks like the greatest shooter in NBA history took note and shot some love back to Keisei.

Love it, Keisei! — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) February 16, 2023

SPORTS! SPORTS! JORTS! SPORTS! SPORTS!

The 3-2-1: What will Nebraska's roster look like by August? - On3

We address what Nebraska’s overall roster size might be and dive into the Mar. 24 visitor weekend.

We hit on that and more in this week’s 3-2-1 column with three things we learned, ask two questions, and make one prediction.

1890 Initiative continues to sign key Huskers players to NIL deals

The 1890 Initiative continues to make a big NIL splash in the Nebraska market.

The Nebraska-focused NIL collective launched in October 2022 by former Husker wide receiver Matt Davison and businessmen Tom Peed and Shawn Peed has turned heads with its roster of NIL deals. Many of the deals have been focused on helping new coach Matt Rhule with roster retention. But 1890 also has announced initiatives with the Husker baseball team and with many of the top players on Nebraska’s nationally respected volleyball program.

As Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs near dynasty status, here's how K.C. has utilized the QB's $450M bargain contract

By the end of the 2023 NFL offseason, Patrick Mahomes could be as low as the ninth highest-paid quarterback by average annual value. By the end of the 2024 offseason, Mahomes could slide outside of the top 10.

Around the Horn: Previewing Nebraska Baseball's trip to San Diego

Nebraska baseball’s wait is over. The Huskers travel to the Golden State this weekend to begin the 2023 season with a visit to the University of San Diego Toreros.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the weekend including streaming information, projected starting pitchers, what to keep an eye on and more.

NFL betting: The 1st notable bet for next season's Super Bowl is on ... the Patriots?

Odds are up for Super Bowl LVIII next year, and if you feel strongly about a team now is not a bad time to bet.

Rosters will change a lot over the next few months, but getting ahead of that action can lead to a ticket on a team you like at peak odds. If you think a team will be a Super Bowl contender by landing the right quarterback — New York Jets, we're talking about you — then don't wait until they get that QB and the odds are chopped in half.

Saints RB Alvin Kamara and three others indicted by grand jury for Vegas club beating

Clark County's grand jury has indicted New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and three others for an alleged beating at a Las Vegas nightclub last year, according to a Thursday report from 8 News Now.

World Series champion, TV analyst Tim McCarver dies at 81

Tim McCarver, the All-Star catcher and Hall of Fame broadcaster who during 60 years in baseball won two World Series titles with the St. Louis Cardinals and had a long run as one of the most recognized, incisive and talkative television commentators in the country, died Thursday. He was 81.

Sources - Cavaliers, Kevin Love working toward possible buyout

Kevin Love and the Cleveland Cavaliers have started discussions on a buyout and the sides could come to separation terms during the All-Star break, sources told ESPN.

“STICK TO SPORTS!” Nah.

Cardinals HC Gannon eager to get started with 'elite' Murray

Part of why Jonathan Gannon was hired as the Arizona Cardinals' new coach was because of his opinion of Kyler Murray.

During Gannon's introductory news conference on Thursday, he said one of his first moves will be to start looking at offensive coaches who he feels are the right fit to coach Murray. After a whirlwind four days, that process will start in the next 48 hours, Gannon said.

Aaron Rodgers Is Going on a Darkness Retreat. What Is That? - WSJ

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is about to make one of his biggest decisions. Literally in the dark.

“I’ve got a pretty cool opportunity to do a little self-reflection in some isolation, and then after that I feel like I’ll be a lot closer to a final, final decision” on his career, he said last week on the Pat McAfee Show, a sports talk show. He is deciding whether to play again next season, either with the Packers or another team, or if he will retire.

Subtract | Derek Sivers

Life can be improved by adding, or by subtracting. The world pushes us to add, because that benefits them. But the secret is to focus on subtracting.