Nebraska Baseball Season Opener Game Thread!!

Join us because it’s a brand new season and we are full of hope and optimism!!!

By Aaron Rastovski
Nebraska Cornhuskers (23-30 in 2022) at San Diego Toreros (37-20 in 2022)

Location: Fowler Park, San Diego, California

Date/Time: Friday, February 17th @ 8 pm CT

Head Coaches: Will Bolt (4th season, 64-52) & Brock Ungricht (2nd season, 37-20)

Stream: WCC Network

Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App

Probable Pitchers: LHP Emmett Olson (0-0) vs RHP James Sashin (0-0)

