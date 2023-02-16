Thursday Flakes: Dating Apps, Sustainable Travel and Getting Bumped on Flights

A little over a month ago, a friend convinced me to download the Bumble dating app. I was never really interesting in using dating apps, especially Tinder, because all of the crazy stories I heard and how it seems to have ruined the whole dating game itself. However, there seem to be way more people on Bumble looking for a serious relationship. I have been enjoying myself so far and have already been on a few nice dates in Mexico City and Guadalajara. It’s been a great way for me to practice Spanish although a majority of my dates do speak English as well. We’ll see how things go over the next few weeks.

This week is also Guadalajara 481st birthday so the city is putting on a big event with a light show, live music, street performers and of course plenty of Mexican street food and much more. I am looking forward to going again this year. Hopefully this time I won’t be going alone.

Have you started making spring break plans? What did you do for Valentine’s Day? Are roses overrated? Did you ever use any dating apps? Have you ever been bumped on a flight? Feel free to answer one or all or none of these questions in the comments below.

Anyways onto Flakes...

Flakes

Nebraska WBB Loses to Minnesota 95-92 | Women’s Basketball | Corn Nation

This loss does a lot of damage to Nebraska’s hopes for an NCAA tournament bid. This was a jungle ball game in the second half and the Huskers could not take advantage of Gopher foul trouble. Nebraska lost their third straight game, this one to the 12th place team in the conference.

Nebraska Baseball Preview: Pitchers | Baseball | Corn Nation

The coaching staff brought in a nice mix of experience and youngsters, and while experience most often trumps youth, one has to believe that some of the freshmen will see time on the mound. Despite an incredible number of injuries to the pitching staff last season, Coach Jeff Christy was able to develop a mental toughness among those available to give the team a chance to win in most of their games.

Huskers Set for Season Debut at San Diego | Baseball | Huskers.com

Nebraska opens the 2023 campaign on Friday, Feb. 17 at Fowler Park in San Diego, with the first of four games against the San Diego Toreros. First pitch of the season opener is set for 8 p.m. CT. The teams continue the series on Saturday and Sunday, with first pitch set for 7 p.m. CT and 3 p.m. CT, respectively. The four-game series wraps up on Monday at 2 p.m. CT. All four games this weekend will be video streamed on the WCC Network.

Huskers Ready for Challenge at TaxAct Clearwater Invitational | Baseball | Huskers.com

The Nebraska softball team (4-1) is set to face four top-eight teams and one that is receiving votes at the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational this weekend, Feb. 16-19. After opening the season 4-1, the Huskers are receiving votes in both the USA Today/NFCA D1 Top 25 and the ESPN/Team USA Coaches Polls.

Nebraska Recruiting: Wager, McGuire Receive Warm Welcome on the Recruiting Trail in Texas | Football | Hail Varsity

Wager’s split his time between Nebraska and his home in Texas since taking the job. He’s visited former rival high schools to familiar faces now as a college coach. He called those recruiting visits a sort of homecoming. Texas high school football coaches stick together, typically. It’s a strange bond forged by countless hours of preparation poured into a dozen games a year.

As Matt Rhule Learns Nebraska’s Roster, Mat Drills and Competitive Practices Will Be Norm | Football | Omaha World-Herald

As offseason conditioning rolls on, Rhule and his staff have been familiarizing themselves with the part of the roster they inherited for year one in Lincoln. Rhule strode into his office fresh off a 90-minute session watching that morning’s conditioning so he could give fresh feedback to players. He’s watched back every Nebraska game and practice from 2022 — spring, fall camp and in-season — as well as every offseason workout that was filmed.

Shatel: Matt Rhule Will be a Better College Coach Because of His Struggles in the NFL | Football | Omaha World-Herald

“I think I’ll be a better coach because of what happened to me,” Rhule said. “I have to be better. I can’t imagine I won’t be better. “I’m more confident, having been through the highs and the lows. I’ve been (national) coach of the year and I’ve been ridiculed and fired. You know the saying “treat triumph and disaster as the same two imposters? I think I was better in Carolina than I was at Baylor but the results showed up at Baylor.”

Travel

A Proposed Federal Law Could Give Bumped Airline Passengers At Least $1,350 in Compensation | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

Along with other protections against unfair airline fees, the legislation would establish $1,350 as the minimum amount of compensation that U.S. and international carriers would need to pay passengers who are involuntarily bumped from an oversold flight. It would also prohibit airlines from capping the amount of provided to passengers for voluntarily relinquishing their seat and would encourage all compensation to be paid in cash.

The 10 Busiest and Most Popular International Airline Routes Right Now | Travel | Travel Pulse

The total air traffic in 2022 was up compared to the previous year but was still at less than 70 percent of pre-pandemic totals. Read on to discover the most popular and busiest international airline routes right now. According to OAG data, these are the top routes right now, and six of the top 10 routes are all within the Asia Pacific region.

Majority of Travelers Want Sustainable Options and Are Willing to Pay For It | Travel | Travel Pulse

Nearly 6 in 10 travelers said they are more likely to choose sustainable lodging, according to a newly commissioned survey from FloWater, a Colorado-based company whose mission includes developing alternatives to single-use plastic water bottles.

21 Spring Break Travel Ideas for 2023 | Travel | Travel Pulse

To help you figure out what to book this year, we researched to come up with a diverse list of travel options that work well for spring break travel. Read on to learn about the best travel ideas to consider for March or April this year, including cruises, camping spots, all-inclusive resorts and more.

10 Spring Break Destinations in Europe | Travel | Lonely Planet

Whether you fancy visiting Northern Mallorca’s honeyed hill towns, Norway’s waterfall-splashed Southern Fjords, or Pembrokeshire’s puffin islands, we’ve got you covered in our round-up of Europe’s 10 best spring break destinations – some familiar, some perhaps less so.

Best National Parks For Spring Break | Travel | Lonely Planet

Spring break brings opportunities for outdoors-loving road-trippers to cross a few national parks off their list. As the weather warms, wildlife reappears and temperatures are perfect for long hikes and backpacking treks.

Amsterdam to Ban Marijuana Smoking From Red Light District | Travel | Travel + Leisure

The new rules going into effect in mid-May will ban all smoking of marijuana in the streets in that area, which is part of Amsterdam’s Canal District and sits near the central train station. The new rules were announced by the city council and part of a campaign by the city’s first female mayor to make the neighborhood more livable, the wire service noted.

Why We Should Record Travel Moments | Travel | BBC

Travelers often talk about seeing the world, but it’s time we learn to listen to it, too.

Last But Not Least