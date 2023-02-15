Wednesday Flakes Brings You Post Season NFL Changes & More Nebrasketball Wins

Mankilling Mastodons

Nebraska football’s new facilities include locker room 3X current size, player recovery focus - The Athletic

All player-specific spaces will be ready for use when the Huskers open preseason camp about one month ahead of their Aug. 31 season opener.

Nebraska Offense Delivers in Basketball Win at Rutgers - All Huskers

Hot-shooting Husker men solve Knights’ stout defense and notch their third victory in four games

Husker Dan Takes His Own Survey - All Huskers

He sees bright days ahead for Matt Rhule and the Nebraska football program.

Other News From The Sporting World

Quarterback Drama Will Define the NFL’s Offseason - The Ringer

In The Ringer’s offseason entrance survey, our NFL writers pick the top story lines of the offseason. You’ll notice a trend: quarterbacks on the move, quarterbacks in the draft, and quarterbacks who need to get paid.

Bronny James named to USA Basketball roster for Nike Hoop Summit

The Nike Hoop Summit will be the first USA Basketball experience for Bronny James, the son of all-time NBA scoring leader LeBron James.

John Jaso Gave Up Baseball to Enjoy Life on a Boat - The New York Times

John Jaso walked away from Major League Baseball at 34, potentially leaving millions of dollars on the table. The sea was calling.

New Mexico State fires men's basketball coach Greg Heiar amid program suspension, hazing allegations

The Aggies' season is over after a player alleged three teammates sexually assaulted him.

Derek Carr released by Raiders: Best fits for QB in 2023 include multiple teams in NFC South - CBSSports.com

Assessing the ideal destinations for the veteran QB

New Arizona Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon: 5 things to know

Who is Jonathan Gannon? Here are five things to know about the new coach of the Arizona Cardinals, including a look at his NFL coaching experience.

Why Kirby Smart made a rare misstep by tabbing Mike Bobo as Todd Monken's replacement The Georgia coach made a risky move that'll have major 2023 implications.

This race is a nonstop sail around the world. Cassette tapes are OK, but no GPS : NPR

To win the Golden Globe Race, sailors compete solo using celestial navigation to find their way, and they are forced to battle high winds and rough seas without the use of any electronic equipment.

Stanford will try to win the old-fashioned way – without NIL or the transfer portal

Forget NIL and the transfer portal. New coach Troy Taylor is convinced that the intrinsic appeal of Stanford will win out.

Yellow Journalism

One state finds success with ER psych diversion program for kids : Shots - Health News : NPR

At many U.S. hospitals, children and teens are stuck in the emergency department for days or weeks because psychiatric beds are full. Massachussets has a simple, yet promising solution.

Lee Enterprises forces furloughs across its newspapers

The newspaper chain avoided a hostile takeover last year.

Journalists win fight with Nebraska over $44,000 public records charge | Courthouse News Service

The estimate for records requested by Flatwater Free Press jumped from $2,000 to over $44,000 between April and June 2022.

