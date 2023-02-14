Nebraska WBB vs Minnesota Preview

Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-11, 6-8 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-16, 2-12 Big Ten)

Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 7 p.m. (CT)

Williams Arena - Minneapolis, Minnesota

Live Video: B1G+

Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (6:45 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM & 1400 AM), Omaha (590 AM), Huskers.com, Huskers App

Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-11, 6-8 Big Ten)

34 - Isabelle Bourne - 6-2 - Jr. - F - 11.8 ppg, 6.4 rpg

40 - Alexis Markowski - 6-3 - So. - C/F - 12.4 ppg, 10.0 rpg

1 - Jaz Shelley - 5-9 - Jr. - G - 12.6 ppg, 4.4 rpg

4 - Sam Haiby - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 10.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg

42 - Maddie Krull - 5-9 - So. - G - 5.6 ppg - 2.0 rpg

Off the Bench

21 - Annika Stewart - 6-3 - So. - F - 5.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg

14 - Callin Hake - 5-9 - Fr. - G - 5.1 ppg, 1.3 rpg

15 - Kendall Moriarty - 6-1 - So. - G - 3.4 ppg, 1.7 rpg

44 - Maggie Mendelson - 6-5 - Fr. - F/C - 2.6 ppg, 2.0 rpg

32 - Kendall Coley - 6-2 - So. - F/G - 1.7 ppg, 1.4 rpg

2 - Trinity Brady - 5-11 - Jr. - G - 2.6 ppg, 1.9 rpg

3 - Allison Weidner (Out) - 5-10 - So. - G - 10.2 ppg, 6.2 rpg

Head Coach: Amy Williams (Nebraska, 1998) Seventh Season at Nebraska (110-95); 16th Season Overall (303-204)

Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-16, 2-12 Big Ten)

4 - Alanna Micheaux - 6-2 - So. - F - 14.1 ppg, 8.3 rpg

24 - Mallory Heyer - 6-1 - Fr. - F - 11.9 ppg, 7.2 rpg

3 - Amaya Battle - 5-11 - Fr. - G - 9.1 ppg, 5.9 rpg

5 - Maggie Czinano - 6-0 - So. - G - 5.3 ppg, 2.6 rpg

10 - Mara Braun - 6-0 - Fr. - G - 14.8 ppg, 2.9 rpg

Off the Bench

23 - Katie Borowicz - 5-7 - RFr. - G - 8.5 ppg, 2.9 rpg

14 - Isabelle Gradwell - 6-1 - Gr. - G/F - 3.4 ppg, 2.6 rpg

21 - Mi’Cole Cayton - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 2.0 ppg, 1.5 rpg

13 - Destinee Oberg - 6-3 - Sr. - C - 2.0 ppg, 2.5 rpg

15 - Angelina Hammond - 5-11 - Gr. - G/F - 1.6 ppg, 1.0 rpg

Head Coach: Lindsay Whalen (Minnesota, 2004) Fifth Season at Minnesota (69-73); Fifth Season Overall (69-73)

Scouting The Minnesota Golden Gophers

Lindsay Whalen leads a young group of Gophers in her fifth year as Minnesota’s head coach. In a season when teams are loaded with experience across the conference, Minnesota features a starting five loaded with freshmen and sophomores.

Inexperience has been a major factor in Minnesota struggling to a 9-16 overall record and a 2-12 conference mark in the strongest Big Ten from top-to-bottom in recent memory.

Minnesota is trying to stop a six-game losing streak that includes a 76-70 overtime loss to Wisconsin at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Saturday. Prior to the loss to Wisconsin, Minnesota played consecutive games against the top teams in the Big Ten, including Michigan (Jan. 29), Indiana (Feb. 1), at Illinois (Feb. 5), and at Ohio State (Feb. 8).

In Big Ten play, Minnesota is averaging 66.6 points per game, but opponents have dissected the Gopher defense for 80.2 points per contest. Minnesota has produced one of the top rebounding totals in the conference (41.5 rpg) but they have averaged 19.9 turnovers per league game and carry a minus-6.5 turnover margin.

Minnesota is shooting just 27.1 percent from three-point range in the league, and 38 percent overall from the field, while Big Ten opponents are hitting 45.4 percent of their field goals including 33.6 percent of their threes.

Nebraska Notables

Sam Haiby is one of just four players in Nebraska history to rank among the school’s top 20 in points (13th, 1,538), rebounds (19th, 614) and assists (7th, 452). Haiby joins Maurtice Ivy, Anna DeForge and Emily Cady as the only other Huskers on that elite list.

Alexis Markowski needs one more double-double to become just the 10th Husker in history to amass 20 or more career double-doubles.

Jaz Shelley needs five assists to move into a tie for 12th on Nebraska’s career assist list with Kathy Hawkins (326, 1976-77).

Sam Haiby (Moorhead, Minn.) is expected to make the 100th start of her Nebraska career when the Huskers play the Golden Gophers in her home state on Wednesday. She is three points away (1,538) from matching Angie Miller for No. 12 on Nebraska’s all-time scoring list (1,541 points, 1984-87) and needs three rebounds to match Carol Garey at No. 18 (617, 1979-80) on Nebraska’s career rebounding list.

Nebraska vs. Minnesota Series History

Nebraska leads the all-time series with Minnesota 17-12, including three consecutive victories.

The Huskers swept the season series with the Golden Gophers a year ago by working their way to a 70-67 road win in Minneapolis to open 2021-22 Big Ten play (Dec. 6, 2021). Nebraska followed with a 93-70 run past Minnesota at Pinnacle Bank Arena (Feb. 20, 2022).