 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Nebrasketball: Rutgers Scarlet Knights Game Thread

By Kevin Knight (SpartyOnHuskers)
/ new
Nebraska v Illinois Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images
  • When: Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 7:00 p.m. CT/8:00 ET
  • Where: A Cold War era airplane hangar, or Jersey Mike’s Arena, your pick
  • TV: The Big Ten Network, and obviously you can stream via the Fox Sports App
  • Announcers: Jason Horowitz and Brian Butch
  • Radio: Huskers Radio Network; Kent Pavelka (play-by-play), Jake Muhleisen (analyst)
  • Broadcast Stations: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha, and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington
  • Also available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.
    The pregame broadcast with Pavelka and Muhleisen begins one hour before tipoff.
  • Betting Odds: Nebraska is a 7-point underdog with the Over/Under set at 130.5 according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rutgers No. 16 in KenPom/No. 21 in NET
2022-23 Record: 16-9 (8-6)
Head Coach: Steve Pikiell
Record at RU: 114-100 (7th year)
Career Record: 311-274 (19th year)

Nebraska No. 102 in KenPom/No. 100 in NET
2022-23 Record: 12-14 (5-10)
Head Coach: Fred Hoiberg
Record at Nebraska: 36-81 (4th year)
Career Record: 151-137 (9th year)

More From Corn Nation

Loading comments...