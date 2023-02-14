Nebrasketball: Rutgers Scarlet Knights Game Thread

Sending love and support to our Michigan State friends and all of Spartan Nation. pic.twitter.com/DwrmepnZAy— University of Nebraska-Lincoln (@UNLincoln) February 14, 2023
A message to the Rutgers community from President and University Professor Jonathan Holloway regarding the shooting at Michigan State University. https://t.co/g9j3abV64v pic.twitter.com/Whl74wNKHV— Rutgers University (@RutgersU) February 14, 2023
Big Ten Conference official statement regarding the tragic events at Michigan State University. pic.twitter.com/6RGch2G4mL— Big Ten Conference (@bigten) February 14, 2023
- When: Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 7:00 p.m. CT/8:00 ET
- Where: A Cold War era airplane hangar, or Jersey Mike’s Arena, your pick
- TV: The Big Ten Network, and obviously you can stream via the Fox Sports App
- Announcers: Jason Horowitz and Brian Butch
- Radio: Huskers Radio Network; Kent Pavelka (play-by-play), Jake Muhleisen (analyst)
- Broadcast Stations: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha, and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington
- Also available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.
The pregame broadcast with Pavelka and Muhleisen begins one hour before tipoff.
- Betting Odds: Nebraska is a 7-point underdog with the Over/Under set at 130.5 according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
Rutgers No. 16 in KenPom/No. 21 in NET
2022-23 Record: 16-9 (8-6)
Head Coach: Steve Pikiell
Record at RU: 114-100 (7th year)
Career Record: 311-274 (19th year)
Nebraska No. 102 in KenPom/No. 100 in NET
2022-23 Record: 12-14 (5-10)
Head Coach: Fred Hoiberg
Record at Nebraska: 36-81 (4th year)
Career Record: 151-137 (9th year)
