Nebraska Headed To New Jersey To Beat Rutgers 82 - 72 And Steal Their Pork Rolls

To be honest, I didn’t see this win happening. Rutgers has one of the best defenses in the Big Ten. They knocked off one of the top teams in the nation. The Scarlet Knights have also played well at home all season. Throw in the fact that you have a Nebraska team that most recently played just three days ago.

Not a lot looking right our way to be honest.

I am happy to say I was wrong.

The Huskers have won three out of their past four games with the last one being on the road against New Jersey’s finest. Nebraska walked into Piscataway and are flying home with a 82-72 win on Tuesday night.

Nebraska shot a very pretty 58% from the floor. That includes 12 three pointers in the win. A stat that you could not say would happen for this team a few months ago.

The Huskers were lead by Keisi Tominaga who had a whopping 22 points, 1 rebound, and 1 assists. Another great game by the Japanese native.

Next to Keisi is C.J. Wilcher who had his first double digit performance in eight games. He ended the night with 17 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists on the night. The kid from New Jersey had a banner night for his homecoming.

Also of note is Derek Walker who had 16 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 assist.

Eat your Taylor Pork Roll Nebraska. Eat it!

Nebraska is 13-14 (6-10 Big Ten) and will take on Maryland in Lincoln on Sunday, February 19th.