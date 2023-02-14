Valentine’s Flakes: Heart Shaped Food

Happy Valentine’s Day!

In my world, that means I helped make a giraffe and a fox Valentine’s boxes, bought treats and paper goods for my kids’ parties, helped them assemble their Valentine’s and got together something for my students.

Today will be our last holiday party of the year, which will be a lot, but the kid’s love it so it’s fun too.

Then I will go home to go to dinner with my three guys.

While I am sure I’m not cooking I was curious about what could make the best heart shaped dinner. If I was going to create something, it’d probably start with a charcuterie board of heart shaped cheeses, some baked brie, salami, heart shaped pretzels, Valentine’s heart shaped jelly beans, and chocolate covered strawberries.

Sushi hearts would be a good addition for the main meal, but I’m not making that. So maybe just a heart shaped pizza.

Then I would end it all with heart shaped mini cheesecakes.

This wouldn’t really be the most delicious dinner I can think of, but it would check all of the boxes in this house.

Even if you don’t want to do all of those things I do recommend you get a Reese’s heart or just skip on to the GOAT the Reese’s Egg, The peanut butter to chocolate ratio is just so much better with the egg.

Terrible news coming out of Michigan State last night:

All campus activities are canceled for 48 hours, including athletics, classes, and all campus-related activities. Please DO NOT come to campus tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/yqRLqMkyUL — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

Nebraska

Wallace Earns Big Ten Pitcher of the Week Honors - University of Nebraska

Senior Courtney Wallace was named the Big Ten Pitcher of the Week, the conference announced Monday afternoon. This marks Wallace's first time winning the pitcher-of-the-week

Nebraska Football: Trev Alberts makes the hard choice again regarding walk-ons

The Nebraska football program is about to see a massive reduction in the walk-on program thanks to Trev Alberts making the hard choices yet again.

Rhule on ranking playmakers and flexibility with your personnel

Beware the labels just yet. And probably in every offseason in the Matt Rhule era at Nebraska, if you listen closely to what he says.Beware...

Meet the ‘Japanese Steph Curry' hyping up crowds in Nebraska

A Japanese college basketball player’s phenomenal performance on the court has some observers referring to him as the “Japanese Steph Curry.” Keisei Tominaga, a 22-year-old junior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, has had a good start to the 2022-2023 season of the Big Ten Conference of NCAA Division I. Tominaga is averaging 11.6 points this season, making 49.5% of his field goals and 39.8% of his three-point shots.

Husker (Hoops) Mash: Past week was a boost for Hoiberg and Co.; hugs for Blaise; Keisei on fire

Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along...

Elsewhere

Super Bowl LVII on pace to be 3rd-most-watched with 113M viewers

Super Bowl LVII is on pace to become the third-most-watched television show in history, with an estimated 113 million viewers, according to preliminary numbers released Monday.

Andy Reid hopes if Eric Bieniemy leaves he will 'run show' elsewhere

Eric Bieniemy is a candidate for other offensive coordinator openings around the NFL, and Andy Reid said he hopes the longtime assistant gets a chance to "run the show" at his next stop.

Former Cardinals legend Conrad Dobler, widely dubbed NFL's dirtiest player, dies at 72 - CBSSports.com

The offensive lineman was heralded for his physicality