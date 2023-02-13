Dylan Raiola To Nebraska? Can We Haz Nice Things?

Today Mike Schafer of 247 put out a Crystal Ball predicting Dylan Raiola coming to Nebraska. Mike Schafer isn’t a guy who’s going to do this for clickbait headlines (unlike me, MOOWHAHAHAHAHAHA) . He isn’t going to do it unless he thinks there’s a good chance of it happening. He has a reputation to uphold.

Arguably bigger than any call made in the Super Bowl...I just logged a Crystal Ball prediction in favor of Nebraska that might just be worth your attention (VIP): https://t.co/cREXzdCs1f pic.twitter.com/WIXmRBfe2u — Mike Schaefer (@mikejschaefer) February 13, 2023

That’s good news. I think. Every time I see “Dylan Raiola” in proximity of “Nebraska football”, I get butterflies in my stomach.

It’s true. I can’t think of another 2024 recruit off the top of my head. Dylan Raiola has consumed my thoughts on the matter.

The problem is - I get anxious. Seriously.

The last 20 years of Nebraska football have taught me that I can’t have nice things. Dylan Raiola would be a nice thing. 5-star quarterback recruit, listed as #1 in the 2024 class. That sounds like a nice thing. I don’t have to explain what it would mean for Nebraska.

It sounds glorious. Then there’s the “I need some Pepto Bismol” problem.

What do you guys think? Is there a chance? Do you avoid thinking about it?

Let me know your thoughts!

Support Us! Get A CN T-Shirt!

Go here.