Monday Flakes: Superbowl Drama and Nebrasketball Gets a Win

It was a fun weekend (mostly) to watch sports. The Superbowl was a great game, and Nebrasketball got an overtime win vs Wiscsonsin. The Husker women stumbled against a ranked Michigan team - they played well, but couldn’t get the points they needed at the end. To top off the weekend, the Jackrabbit men and women both defeated the USD Coyotes. Sweet!

What did you think of that Superbowl ending?

Corn Flakes

Husker Wrestlers collect fifth straight dual victory

The Nebraska wrestling team tallied seven bout victories en route to the Huskers’ 27-10 victory over Rutgers in front of 1,545 fans at the Devaney Center.

Husker Women Lose Tight Game at No. 12 Michigan

Alexis Markowski and Jaz Shelley each produced double-doubles, but No. 12 Michigan outlasted Nebraska 80-75 at the Crisler Center on Sunday afternoon.

Husker Softball Finishes Weekend with 2-0 Shutout Over Virginia - University of Nebraska

Courtney Wallace recorded her third shutout of the weekend as the Nebraska softball team (4-1) finished the weekend with a 2-0 victory over Virginia (4-1).

Trio of Huskers listed on XFL rosters

Track & Field: Rogers Climbs Rankings, Johansson Tabs Title at Tyson Invite - University of Nebraska

Jenna Rogers cleared a personal-best 6-1 1/2 (1.87m) to finish second in the women’s high jump. That height ties her for third in school history, ties her for fourth

Sports!

Eagles had Super Bowl 57 in hand after first half but gave it away

Kansas City Chiefs scored on every possession in second half, including 27-yard field goal, to rally past Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 to win Super Bowl.

NFL Facing Criticism for Field Quality During Super Bowl LVII - Sports Illustrated

The playing surface has been less than ideal for a championship.

The best Super Bowl was ruined with a buzzkill ending and a busted field - SBNation.com

A game that good shouldn’t have ended like this.

New Mexico State men’s basketball won’t resume season

New Mexico State called off the rest of its men’s basketball season Sunday after reviewing a police report that cited three players for false imprisonment, harassment and counts of criminal sexual contact against a teammate.

Reading That Makes You Smarter

(Not Guaranteed)

Woodpeckers stashed 700 pounds of acorns in the wall of a California home : NPR

Exterminator Nick Castro found the massive stash of acorns after being called to a home with a worm problem. "Bird was a bit of a hoarder," he joked on social media.

Is Your Phone Heavier When It's Full Of Data? We've Done The Math | IFLScience

The answer may surprise you.

Bailey the dog stuns El Paso, Texas shelter in late-night house call

Bailey the dog was lost on the streets of El Paso, Texas after getting loose from her new home. Somehow she made her way 10 miles to her old shelter.