Wrestling: Huskers End Conference Dual Season with Domination over No. 23 Rutgers

In another weekend with a pair of conference duals, No. 10 Nebraska improved to 7-1 in conference action with a 27-10 win over No. 23 Rutgers. Nebraska’s only loss has been to No. 2 Iowa.

The Huskers earned wins in seven of ten matches and looks to be rolling into its season finale next weekend against No. 19 Arizona State.

With the win, Nebraska improves to 11-3 on the year while Rutgers is now 10-7.

Match-By-Match Breakdown

*FloWrestling individual rankings used

197 pounds

The dual started at 197 pounds with Nebraska’s No. 10 Silas Allred taking on Rutgers’ Billy Janzer, an honorable mention in the rankings.

After little action to start the match, Allred was able to strike first with a late takedown and ride-out in the first period. Starting on top, Allred was able to ride out the entire second period in getting to 2:13 in riding time.

Starting on bottom in the third, Allred eventually got an escape and a 3-0 lead. The Husker redshirt freshman then added another takedown before riding the match out. With the riding-time point, Allred got the 6-0 decision win.

With the win, Allred is now 21-5 on the season.

Team Score: Nebraska 3, Rutgers 0

285 pounds

Nebraska’s Cale Davidson then took on Rutgers’ No. 21 Boone McDermott.

Davidson didn’t have an answer for McDermott’s low shots throughout the contest, as the Scarlet Knight was able to pick Davidson’s ankle or knee for a takedown multiple times.

McDermott scored two takedowns in the first period before adding another in the second before riding Davidson out. In the third, McDermott added two more takedowns, downing Davidson via 12-3 major decision.

With the loss, Davidson is now 8-15 on the year.

Team Score: Rutgers 4, Nebraska 3

125 pounds

Facing another ranked Big Ten foe, Nebraska’s No. 3 Liam Cronin took on Rutgers’ No. 18 Dean Peterson.

After a scoreless yet action-packed first period, Cronin hit the scoreboard first with an escape in the second period, but not before Peterson racked up 1:12 in riding time.

Cronin started the third period on top and was able to bring the riding time under a minute before giving up the escape, tying the match at 1-1. With 10 seconds to go, Cronin was able to get a takedown on the edge to secure the 3-1 decision victory.

125 | @Liam_Cronin125 with the late TD! Liam wins by decision 3-1.



Huskers up, 6-4. pic.twitter.com/jcDMDWLkHn — Husker Wrestling (@HuskerWrestling) February 12, 2023

With the win, Cronin is now 17-3 this season.

Team Score: Nebraska 6, Rutgers 4

133 pounds

Still trying to decide between Boo Dryden and Kyle Burwick for this starting spot, the Huskers rolled out the senior Dryden in this one against No. 14 Joe Heilmann. It was Dryden’s first action in a Big Ten dual this season.

Dryden was able to score first with a takedown before giving up an escape. Heilmann then tied the match at 3-3 going into the third. Dryden was penalized a point for hands to the face in the third after Heilmann chose neutral to start the final period. Heilmann was able to secure a last-second takedown to extend his lead to a 6-3 decision win.

With the loss, Dryden is now 6-5 on the year. It’s unclear who the Huskers will roll with this postseason, but we’ll likely find out next week when Nebraska takes on Arizona State to end the regular season.

Team Score: Rutgers 7, Nebraska 6

141 pounds

After a tight match on Friday against Ohio State, Nebraska’s No. 4 Brock Hardy was dominant against Rutgers’ Devon Britton.

Hardy quickly took down Britton in the first period before riding him out for 2:27 in riding time. Hardy then added an escape and three takedowns along with a four-point nearfall tilt at the end of the second period to blow the match open 13-2.

In the third, Hardy started by cutting Britton loose before quickly taking him down and tilting him for four nearfall points and an 18-3 win via tech fall.

With his fifth-straight win, Hardy is now 24-3 on the year.

Team Score: Nebraska 11, Rutgers 7

149 pounds

Much like at 133 pounds, Nebraska has struggled here all season after the decision to redshirt Ridge Lovett. Filling in for Lovett for the majority of the year has been Dayne Morton, a Division II transfer. Morton took on Rutgers’ Anthony White here.

Morton started the match with a takedown before giving up a quick escape, taking a 2-1 lead into the second period. Morton then scored a point on a stalling call on White, going up 3-1.

White started the third period with an escape before getting a takedown with about 40 seconds left. He rode Morton out for the rest of the period on the way to a 5-3 win over the Husker senior.

With the loss, Morton drops to 5-11 on the year.

Team Score: Nebraska 11, Rutgers 10

157 pounds

This is where the Huskers started to really put the dual away as No. 1 Peyton Robb took on Rutgers’ Andrew Clark.

Robb started the scoring with a nice fireman’s carry for a takedown before getting two nearfall points while riding out the period.

Starting on bottom in the second, Robb went up 6-0 with a granby roll for a reversal before again riding out the period, finishing with 3:31 in riding time.

In the third, Robb chose a neutral start to give up an escape point. Robb then added two takedowns in the third to secure the 11-3 major decision with the riding-time point.

With the win, Robb stays undefeated at 21-0.

Team Score: Nebraska 15, Rutgers 10

165 pounds

Nebraska’s Bubba Wilson continued his nice weekend with another win over Rutgers’ Al DeSantis.

After falling behind 1-0 with a penalty point for pulling the headgear in the first period, Wilson scored an escape and a takedown to go up 3-2 going into the third.

Wilson started the third on top and got his riding time over a minute before giving up the escape. Wilson then added a takedown and a ride-out to earn the 6-3 decision win.

165 | @bubbawi56442129 gets the late TD in P3 to secure the 6-3 decision ‼️



Neb 18, Rut 10 pic.twitter.com/5rXJcmJMlV — Husker Wrestling (@HuskerWrestling) February 12, 2023

With the victory, Wilson is now 12-10 this season.

Team Score: Nebraska 18, Rutgers 10

174 pounds

Nebraska’s No. 2 Mikey Labriola kept his momentum going from a win over Ohio State’s No. 5 Ethan Smith on Friday as he took on Rutgers’ Jackson Turley.

After a scoreless first period, Labriola struck first with an escape to start the second. Labriola then added a takedown before giving up an escape, taking a 3-1 lead into the final period.

Turley got an escape to start the third. Turley then got in deep on Labriola on a re-attack and looked to have the Husker senior taken down, but Labriola proved again to have great leg defense as he somehow defended the shot and turned it into a takedown of his own (see below).

Labriola rode the period out for the 6-2 decision win, improving to 21-0 on the year.

Team Score: Nebraska 21, Rutgers 10

184 pounds

With the dual already won for the Huskers, Rutgers elected to forfeit the final match. Unfortunately, that meant we didn’t get to see Nebraska’s No. 14 Lenny Pinto take on No. 15 Brian Soldano. Pinto and Soldano are the two highest-ranked freshmen in the country at this weight.

Team Score: Nebraska 27, Rutgers 10

What’s Next for Nebraska?

Nebraska hosts No. 19 Arizona State next Sunday for its Senior Night with the dual starting at 1:30 p.m. The dual will be televised on the Big Ten Network.