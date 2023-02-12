Nebraska WBB vs Michigan (Part 2) Preview

Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-10, 6-7 Big Ten) at 12/14 Michigan Wolverines (19-5, 9-4 Big Ten)

Sunday, February 12, 2023, Noon (CT)

Crisler Center - Ann Arbor, Michigan

Live Video: B1G+

Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (11:45 a.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM), Omaha (590 AM), Huskers.com, Huskers App

Nebraska will be shooting for a season split with Michigan, after the Wolverines ran to a 76-59 win over the Huskers in Lincoln on Dec. 28.

The Huskers have won two of their last three games but are coming off a 72-64 loss to Illinois on Thursday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska led for three quarters but succumbed to the Fighting Illini down the stretch to slip below .500 in the Big Ten.

34 - Isabelle Bourne - 6-2 - Jr. - F - 11.5 ppg, 6.4 rpg

40 - Alexis Markowski - 6-3 - So. - C/F - 12.2 ppg, 9.7 rpg

1 - Jaz Shelley - 5-9 - Jr. - G - 12.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg

4 - Sam Haiby - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 10.5 ppg, 5.6 rpg

42 - Maddie Krull - 5-9 - So. - G - 5.7 ppg, 2.0 rpg

Off the Bench

21 - Annika Stewart - 6-3 - So. - F - 6.0 ppg, 3.2 rpg

14 - Callin Hake - 5-9 - Fr. - G - 5.1 ppg, 1.4 rpg

15 - Kendall Moriarty - 6-1 - So. - G - 3.4 ppg, 1.8 rpg

44 - Maggie Mendelson - 6-5 - Fr. - F/C - 2.8 ppg, 2.1 rpg

32 - Kendall Coley - 6-2 - So. - F/G - 1.8 ppg, 1.5 rpg

2 - Trinity Brady - 5-11 - Jr. - G - 2.6 ppg, 1.9 rpg

3 - Allison Weidner (Out) - 5-10 - So. - G - 10.2 ppg, 6.2 rpg

Head Coach: Amy Williams (Nebraska, 1998) Seventh Season at Nebraska (110-94); 16th Season Overall (303-203)

12/14 Michigan Wolverines (19-5, 9-4 Big Ten)

33 - Emily Kiser - 6-3 - Gr. - F - 16.1 ppg, 7.0 rpg

44 - Cameron Williams - 6-3 - Jr. - F - 6.6 ppg, 3.9 rpg

3 - Maddie Nolan - 5-11 - Sr. - G - 8.3 ppg, 3.6 rpg

5 - Laila Phelia - 6-0 - So. - G - 17.0 ppg, 3.9 rpg

32 - Leigha Brown - 6-1 - Sr. - G - 17.7 ppg, 5.1 rpg

Off the Bench

10 - Jordan Hobbs - 6-3 - So. - G - 4.3 ppg, 2.0 rpg

11 - Greta Campschroeder - 6-0 - So. - G - 3.8 ppg, 2.7 rpg

22 - Chyra Evans - 6-2 - Fr. - F - 2.3 ppg, 2.3 rpg

20 - Alyssa Crockett - 6-2 - Fr. - F - 1.7 ppg, 1.2 rpg

30 - Elise Stuck - 6-1 - Jr. - G/F - 1.5 ppg, 1.8 rpg

24 - Michelle Sidor - 5-9 - Sr. - G - 1.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg

12 - Ari Wiggins - 5-8 - So. - G - 0.7 ppg, 0.8 rpg

13 - Kate Clarke - 6-1 - Fr. - G - 0.5 ppg, 0.2 rpg

Head Coach: Kim Barnes Arico (Montclair State, 1993) 11th Season at Michigan (237-114); 27th Season Overall (507-320)

Scouting Michigan

No. 12/14 Michigan heads into Sunday’s game with a 19-5 overall record and a 9-4 Big Ten mark, still hunting for a top-four seed at the Big Ten Tournament. The Wolverines are riding a three-game winning streak with wins over Minnesota, Illinois and Michigan State - all by double digits - before enjoying the week off to prepare for the Huskers, who will be playing their fourth game in 10 days.

All four of Michigan’s conference losses were to top-16 teams at game time (Ohio State, Iowa, Indiana, Maryland) and its only other loss this season was a three-point loss to Toledo.

Michigan is averaging 75.6 points and hitting 46.8 percent of its field goal attempts, including 36.5 percent of its threes, while making 6.1 threes per game in Big Ten action. The Wolverines own a plus-3.5 team rebounding margin but a minus-0.2 turnover margin. Michigan is surrendering 66.0 points per game while holding opponents to 40.4 percent shooting.

Husker Numbers to Watch

Sam Haiby needs one rebound to match Pyra Aarden (611, 1993-96) in 19th on Nebraska’s career rebound list. Haiby is seven rebounds away from Carol Garey at No. 18 (617, 1979-80).

Sam Haiby is 13 points away (1,528) from matching Angie Miller for No. 12 on Nebraska’s all-time scoring list (1,541 points, 1984-87).

Isabelle Bourne needs one point to move ahead of Kate Cain into sole possession of No. 29 on NU’s scoring list (1,085, 2018-21). Bourne is four points from Nafeesah Brown at No. 28 (1,089, 1992-94) and 11 points away from Ann Halsne (1,096, 1988-91). Bourne needs 16 points to catch Yvonne Turner (2007-10) at No. 26 and 22 points to match Dominique Kelley in No. 25 (1,107, 2008-11).

Alexis Markowski is three rebounds away from 500 in her career.

Nebraska vs. Michigan Series History

Nebraska owns a 16-8 edge in the all-time series with Michigan, but the Wolverines earned a 76-59 win over the Huskers in the first meeting this season in Lincoln (Dec. 28).