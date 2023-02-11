 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nebrasketball: Wisconsin Badgers Game Thread

By Kevin Knight (SpartyOnHuskers)
NCAA Basketball: Nebraska at Maryland

The Nebraska Cornhuskers return to Lincoln today to take on the Wisconsin Badgers.

  • When: Saturday, Feb. 11 at 3:00 p.m. CT/4:00 ET
  • Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, NE
  • TV: Big Ten Network, you should know by know you can stream via the FOX Sports App
  • Announcers: Jason Ross Jr. and Shon Morris
  • Radio: Huskers Radio Network; Kent Pavelka (play-by-play), Jake Muhleisen (analyst)
  • Broadcast Stations:
  • Also available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.
    The pregame broadcast with Pavelka and Muhleisen begins one hour before tipoff.
  • Betting Odds: Not provided

Wisconsin No. 64 in KenPom
2022-23 Record: 14-9 (6-7)
Head Coach: Greg Gard
Record at UW: 158-95 (5 seasons)
Career Record: 158-95

Nebraska No. 104 in KenPom
2022-23 Record: 12-11 (4-8)
Head Coach: Fred Hoiberg
Record at Nebraska: 50-76 (4 seasons)
Career Record: 299-166

