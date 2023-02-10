The Wisconsin Preview

The Wisconsin Badger Preview

Date: Saturday, February 11th

Time: 3:30pm CST

Location: Lincoln, NE

Head Coach: Greg Gard (9th Season)

Record: 14-9 (6-7 Big Ten)

Preview:

Welcome back folks to another death defying preview of a team that Nebraska might beat a home but will most likely lose bases on the fact that the opposing team has better players.

Today we are talking about the mighty Badgers of the University of Wisconsin. The badgers are currently sitting at 14-9 overall with a 6-7 record in the Big Ole Ten. They are are currently on a one game win streak which they had over Penn State in Happy Valley this past Wednesday. The 79-74 win should help the Badgers bring some road toughened confidence into Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Badgers started the year off well enough until the conference slate came around where they have struggled against a major of the top teams in the Big Ten this late into the season. They seem to be fitting nicely into the middle of the conference where teams have been having fun taking each other down with no real contended pushing towards the top.

Chucky Hepburn leads the Badgers once again with 12.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists on the year. Yes, that Chuckie from Bellevue West High School. The one who got away from Hoiberg and went north to play basketball. He had a whopping 19 points in the win against Penn State. Fifteen of those points came off of three pointers.

Steven Crowl leads the team in rebounds with 6.9 points while also putting up 12 points and 2.7 assists per game. The Huskers will need to shut him down int he paint for it to be a game that Nebraska can win.

Also of note is forward Tyler Wahl who is averaging 12.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists on the year. He is a senior so enjoy his time on the court because this is going to be the last time we see him in Lincoln.

This is going to be another tough game for the Huskers. The one benefit they do have is that they are 8-3 at home this season and hopefully the crowd can also get into the game. If not, it might be a long afternoon for the Husker faithful.