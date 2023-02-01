NEBRASKA FOOTBALL: LATE SIGNING DAY BONANZA

Our first signing of the day is a tight end from the Lone Star State that I am very excited about!

Kicking off Feb. Signing Day with another TX native.



Welcome to Lincoln @IsmaelSmithF.#RENEW23 pic.twitter.com/nUDvooRJfV — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) February 1, 2023

Ismael Smith Flores, the 6'5" 220 lb. behemoth from Arlington, Texas signed with the Huskers this morning. His father, Leroy Smith, played defensive end at the University of Iowa, and was a unanimous All-American and the Big Ten defensive player of the year in 1991, garnering an unheard-of 18 sacks in one season. His mother attended Iowa as well. THIS KID WAS A DOUBLE LEGACY TO IOWA & WE BEAT OUT THE HAWKEYES FOR HIM. If nothing else, you all should love him for that reason alone! He also is a damn good football player.

Next up was his teammate!

Jeremiah Charles, the 6'2 170 lb wide receiver inked his NLI with the Nebraska Cornhuskers this morning as well. Jeremiah was a star on the basketball court and an absolute beast in the triple jump on the track. He didn't play football until his senior year of high school and he did pretty good at it by all accounts. His only other offer was North Texas, and Nebraska got in late to get him after the coaches saw him dazzle in a high school basketball game. He is a developmental prospect, but when he is developed, oh boy!

Next up is a star from Nashville!

+1 Big Red WR.



Nashville native @db1_1o is headed for The Good Life.#RENEW23 pic.twitter.com/UM23UcqL0t — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) February 1, 2023

Coach Rhule pulled a rabbit out the hat when he got a commitment from Demitrius Bell! The 6'1" 185 lb. Demitrius was a hotly contested recruit with some pretty big offers. He was committed to a Michigan school last year but opened his recruitment late. Nebraska swooped in & got him to join the Red Army. When you see his tape, it is easy to see why he so coveted. He is a baller!

Next up was a surprise!

D'Andre Barnes is a 6'1" 175 lb. defensive back from Aurora, Colorado & played his prep ball at Regis Jesuit, the same school that gave us Jack Stoll. This was 100% an Evan Cooper evaluation. Coach Coop has a thing for recruiting DBs that can run really fast, regardless of their stars or offer list.

D'Andre had offers from regional G5 schools like Wyoming & Nevada, with BYU offering him late. Cooper hastily got him on an OV & got his signature on the line. When you run a 10.69 in the 100 meter & a 21.86 in the latter, with a state championship to boot, it makes sense why. He can also play football pretty good.

Last but not least, we've got a big man from the West Coast!

S U A ‍☠️ G B R



Welcome @SuaLefotu to the fam, Husker Nation.#RENEW23 pic.twitter.com/x1H8jOzW4r — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) February 1, 2023

Sua Lefotu, the 6'5" 295 lb. defensive lineman inked with the Huskers today! He plays his prep ball at St. John Bosco in Bellflower, California & was originally committed to Washington. When you watch his film, the size & athleticism jumps off the screen. He will need to undergo some development but should develop into a trench bully when ready.

Welcome your new Huskers to the Good Life! GBR!