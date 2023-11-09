NEBRASKA vs Maryland: How To Watch Huskers Football - Spreads, Odds, Game Time, TV/Streaming/Radio

THE BETTING BASICS

Current Line: Nebraska +2

Moneyline: Nebraska +110 Maryland -130

Over/Under: 43 1⁄ 2 (Over -115 Under -105)

ESPN Analytics Matchup Predictor: Huskers 42.7% / Maryland 57.3%

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

HOW SHOULD YOU SPEND YOUR MONEY

As odd as it sounds to say, I like this game to go over. Maryland has given up lots o’ points to the relatively useless offenses of Indiana and Northwestern. Additionally, with last weeks defensive backfield tape to look at, Maryland will get some points as well. 50+ on the board won’t surprise me.

I also expect a bounce-back this week even if the bookies don’t. Maryland is in full-on 2nd half of the season Maryland mode with their last three games being:

blown out by Ohio State

lost to Northwestern

lost to Illinois

Gimme the Huskers.

The bad news? Mark’s going 100% in the other direction and he’s much better at this than me:

“I really hate this but the play is Maryland -2 and Under 43 1/2. Unless the Huskers rediscover Stick-um, we’re putting the ball on the ground like we always do and the Terps have a QB who can make us pay for it.”

Stick-um, eh?

Other than Fred Biletnikoff being slathered in the crap, when’s the last time I thought of Stick-um? Could it be from The Replacements? #44 on my Top Fifty Sports Movies of All Time???

You bet it is.

GAME THOUGHTS

Alright, get that god-awful vision out of your head. Let’s talk football.

We have Nebraska vs. Maryland. In November. History says this is the easily stoppable force vs. the very moveable object. November treats these teams like the hillbillies treated Ned Beatty and Ronnie Cox in the love scene from Deliverance. (I can do these “November treats them like...” comparisons all day.)

Yeah, I followed one awful vision up with another which makes you want to rip out your mind’s eye, but I don’t care.

Anyway, we have Maryland who likes to get off to hot starts then find ways to still finish with losing records and our Huskers who spend November treating bowl eligibility like a pack of STD-infected hyenas crashing through their front windows for the worst home invasion imaginable. Who will find a way not to lose?

I’m going to say the Huskers. They’ll enter the 4th quarter with a lead. They’ll commence to doing things which cause howls of despair and pants-shitting in the stands. And when it’s over they’ll have pulled it out in some weird way, aka, Maryland will miss a 24-yard FG or something, and all will be forgiven.

GAME DAY INFO

Date/Time: Saturday, Nov 11th at 11:00am CDT

Location: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE

Surface: Field Turf (Crafted by The Bobfather himself in Husker Valhalla)

Series Record: The Huskers lead the all-time series 2-0. They had never played prior to 2016 after Maryland joined the Big 10.

TV: Thanks to someone’s horrible idea, the game will be streamed on Peacock with Play-by-Play: Paul Burmeister and Analyst: Kyle Rudolph and Lewis Johnson on the sidelines. A good way to know your place in the conference pecking order? You’ve played on a Thursday night, a Friday night and also got dicked about with a Peacock-only game. Big 10, I’m shooting that middle finger right back at ya’.

Radio: Huskers Radio Network. The audio can also be streamed live for free at Huskers.com or the Huskers App. The crew will be: Greg Sharpe, Damon Benning, and Jessica Coody. The pre- and post-game shows will be handled by Matt Coatney, Josh Banderas & Ben McLaughlin.

More streaming options: The official Huskers App is available on iTunes and Google Play. You can access the Spanish broadcast on Huskers.com the Huskers app with Kike Morales, Oscar Monterroso & Hannah Bassham.

Weather: It should be around 50 degrees at kickoff rising to 56 or so by game’s end and will be sunny/partly cloudy throughout.

TRIVIA

Um...

They’ve played twice and the ‘Skers won by 47 and 21. This concludes the trivia.

Nebraska Cornhuskers