Nebraska Vs. Florida A&M Game Thread

Time: 7:00 pm CST

Location: Lincoln, NE

TV: None

Streaming: B1G+

Radio: Huskers Radio Network including KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington and will also be available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

Nebraska will look to continue its undefeated season (I know we’ve played one game) as the Rattlers from Florida A&M come to town. Nebraska is coming off an 84-52 win against Lindenwood on Monday night, while the Rattlers are coming off a 105-54 loss against those hated Bluejays from Creighton on Tuesday.

Could we see the return of Keisei Tominaga? Coach Fred Hoiberg said that Keisei would be a game time decision, but I think we’d be ok if he sat one more game. The depth of this team has quickly proven itself, although we will find out a lot more as we get towards conference play.

So, are you ready for game #2 in this young season? Let’s hope so, because we are in full Nebrasketball mode now!