Thursday Flakes: Uzbekistan, Flying With a Cat and Signing Day

Last week there was no Flakes because I was in Morelia, Michoacan to experience Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead). This was the first time in five years that I was in Michoacan so I was looking forward to return. I got to explore more places this time including Quiroga (famous for their carnitas), Tzintzuntzan (famous for their archaeological ruins) and Janitzio (the most famous island on Lake Patzcuaro).

A week ago, on Noche de Muertos, I went on a special tour where we prepared an offering to a family in a small village who had family members pass away this year. We added many types of flowers and food, tied it together and then brought it the house and left it at their altar. The family were grateful to have us there and treated to tamales, tequila and atole to keep up warm on what was going to be a lot now.

The tour continued and we visited two Pantheons (cemeteries) close to Lake Patzcuaro including one on an island itself that we took a lancha (long boat) to visit. It was a very special experience and I would like to bring a group again next year so we can all experience it together.

Currently, I’m back in New Jersey for this weekend to celebrate my Grandma’s 99th birthday before heading straight back to Guadalajara on Monday.

Feel free to answer some of these questions in the comments below. Anyways...onto Flakes.

Nebraska Volleyball Defeats a Northwestern Team that Would Not Go Away | Volleyball | Corn Nation

Nebraska had trouble with Northwestern’s tips and rolls. The Wildcats stayed close in all four sets with the exception of set three. They stayed in each set by tipping in the middle of the court, hitting down the line and playing lots of defense. Northwestern’s libero, Ellee Stinson, had a great match and was a big reason the Wildcats stayed so many points and sets.

Nebraska Announces 2024 Signing Classes for Both Men’s and Women’s Basketball | Basketball | Corn Nation

Welcome to the early signing day for every sport except for Football. Early this morning both the Nebraska Men’s and Women’s programs announced their 2024 class (in 2023).

Nebraska Men’s Basketball: Florida A&M Preview | Basketball | Corn Nation

Florida A&M is coming off a 7-22 season last year, which finished 11th in the SWAC. Last season’s team averaged 58.6 points per game, which was 2nd to last in the entire country. They allowed 70.0 points per game, which ranked 175th in the nation. They averaged 10.2 offensive rebounds per game, which ranked 172nd in the nation last year, while they gave up 11.4 offensive rebounds per game, which ranked 330th.

Wrestling: Huskers Announce 2024 Recruiting Class | Wrestling | Corn Nation

Nebraska’s much-smaller No. 20-ranked recruiting class comes on the heels of its huge 12-man class of ‘23; Three of four signees in Top 100

Nebraska Softball Signs Four Talented Players | Softball | Huskers.com

The Nebraska softball team signed four players to National Letters of Intent on Wednesday. The group, listed below, includes two in-state players and two players from California.

Huskers Add Three Talented Midwest Golfers | Women’s Golf | Huskers.com

Eden Lohrbach (Ames, Iowa) Bridget Butler (Barrington, Illinois) and Olivia Lovegrove (Lincoln, Nebraska) will join the Huskers next season after making their college plans official on November 8th.

N Our Voice: The Love For The Game | Soccer | Huskers.com

From a young age, soccer was sewn into my heart. It all started when I was just five years old, and my dad and granddad owned a local team. I vividly remember being dragged to watch their matches. And as I did, I began to enjoy and appreciate the game more and more.

Ranking America’s Best Winter Travel Vacation Destinations | Travel | Travel Pulse

To help Americans maximize their enjoyment of winter trips, WalletHub combed through the data to identify the nation’s most budget-friendly destinations that are also among the easiest to get to.

American Airlines Flight Attendants Win Massive Lawsuit Over Uniforms | Travel | Travel Pulse

The trial took place in California. The flight attendants said that the uniforms gave them headaches, bronchitis, swollen eyes, skin rashes, and other issues. The problem was first brought to light nearly seven years ago by flight attendant turned-author Heather Poole, who first complained about the uniforms on social media.

Ten Great Winter Holiday Ideas in Europe | Travel | Lonely Planet

Winter comes in many guises in Europe. In the polar north there’s serious snow, the northern lights and weeks without sun. Around the mild Mediterranean, you’ll find lingering warmth well into the season. And in the center of Europe: cozy cafe culture and halls decked with Christmas spirit. It’s an inspiring time to visit grand cities, charming villages and cultural sites.

How to Make a Travel Budget Using Points and Miles | Travel | Lonely Planet

The most critical step in creating a travel budget is to determine how you want to use your points. Start with a destination and figure out your mode of travel next: Are you more of a budget traveler? Do you want to fly first class? Book an all-inclusive vacation? Maybe you’re more of a cruise fan or want to plan a family vacation to Disney World. Regardless of your travel goals, it’s important to identify them early on before you start earning any points.

Copy My Trip: Exploring Uzbekistan’s Cities, Deserts and Mountains | Travel | Lonely Planet

Uzbekistan had long been one of those destinations I dreamed about visiting. Photographs of intricate blue tiles on towering medressahs and markets piled high with spices and handcrafted ceramics had me enthralled. I wanted to admire the mosaics of the Registan in all their detail and smell the cumin in the markets for myself. And this year, I finally got the chance.

These 20 Cities Were Just Named the Most Sustainable in the World | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

Destinations are evaluated in four key areas: environmental performance, which includes a city’s policies for things like public transportation, carbon emissions, and renewable energy sources; social performance, covering factors like personal safety and health and wellness; destination management; and the sustainability of suppliers throughout the travel industry, like the city’s airports, hotels, and restaurants.

How to Make Flying With a Cat Easier | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

First things first: Some airlines have restrictions on the number, size, age, health, and breed of cats allowed both in the cabin and in the cargo hold, so be sure to read the policies of pet-friendly airlines carefully to understand your options.

Hopper to Offer Gift Cards on Flights, Hotels, and More for the 2023 Holidays | Travel | Travel + Leisure

The gift cards will be available to purchase directly through the Hopper app, website, or through Amazon as well as in stores like Best Buy.

The World’s Best Tourism Villages in 2023 | Travel | BBC

A brand-new list by the United Nations World Tourism Organization is highlighting rural communities across the globe that are harvesting tourism for good.

The Sydney Opera House: The Monument That Represents Australia | Travel | BBC

In honor of its 50th anniversary, Sydney-based correspondent Nick Bryant explains how the building came to symbolize Australia, and why its original architect never saw it in person.

Japan’s Adrenaline-Fueled Adventure | Travel | BBC

The Kitayama River is the only place in Japan where highly skilled helmsmen are keeping the ancient tradition of log rafting, or “ikada-kudari”, alive.

Are your dancing skills good enough for a seat upgrade?