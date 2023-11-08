The Florida A&M Preview

Date: Thursday November 9th, 2023

Time: 7:00pm CST

Location: Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, NE

2022/2023 Record: 7-22 (5-13 SWAC)

Head Coach: Robert McCullum (7th Season)

Mascot: Rattlers

Preview:

Florida A&M is coming off a 7-22 season last year, which finished 11th in the SWAC. Last season’s team averaged 58.6 points per game, which was 2nd to last in the entire country. They allowed 70.0 points per game, which ranked 175th in the nation. They averaged 10.2 offensive rebounds per game, which ranked 172nd in the nation last year, while they gave up 11.4 offensive rebounds per game, which ranked 330th. Total rebounds were 32.9 per game, which was 282nd in the nation, while they surrendered 35.9 rebounds per game, which ranked 293rd.

The Rattlers play a tremendously slower paced game, so if Nebraska can try to run the floor as much as possible, it will really help out the Husker cause. It will be the classic battle of pure, half-court offense against one that loves to push the ball. Florida A&M is not a very good shooting team, so limiting opportunities is paramount for the Husker defense.

Florida A&M is led by two Seniors in guard Hantz Louis-Jeune and Keith Lamar. Louis-Jeune averaged 5.6 points per game last season, while Lamar averaged 8.4 points per game and 6.9 rebounds per game. Lamar is a transfer from South Georgia State College and will be the focal point for the Rattlers offense.

Florida A&M is coming off a 105-54 loss to the Creighton Bluejays Tuesday night, shooting just 35.9% from the floor. The Bluejays outrebounded the Rattlers 55-22, so the Husker bigs will look to cause havoc on the glass. The Rattlers were led by Keith Lamar, who had 16 points, while K’Jei Parker had 12. Senior guard Hantz Louis-Jeune had 9 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal.