Wednesday Flakes Brings You Aaron Rogers, CFB Rankings, & JMU Bowling?

We are smack dab in the middle of football, volleyball, & basketball season. There’s a lot to digest because of it.

Stay safe out their my friends.

Enjoy!

Mankilling Mastodons

Nebraska Football’s Coordinators Examine Play-Calling After Loss to Spartans - All Huskers

Marcus Satterfield aims for improvement on first down; Tony White says he needs to ‘unleash’ defense more often

Big Ten Football: Nebraska remains in Big Ten West title race

Despite a loss to Michigan State, the Nebraska Cornhuskers remain in the Big Ten West title race plus mroe from around the BIg Ten.

Nebraska, Wisconsin, Michigan State and Ohio State Earn Big Ten Weekly Volleyball Honors - Big Ten Conference

ROSEMONT, Ill. – The Big Ten Conference has announced this week’s Volleyball Weekly Awards for the week of October 31 – November 5.

Huskers show unselfishness and potential in commanding season-opening win

Nebraska basketball played an undermanned team, but did look sharp to start the season.

Other News From The Sporting World

College basketball’s 25 best men’s teams, ranked and previewed by our experts - SBNation.com

The top-25 teams in men’s college basketball for 2023-2024 season, previewed by our experts

Kansas' Bill Self signs new $53 million contract making him college basketball's highest paid coach - CBSSports.com

Self is now the highest paid coach in the sport, surpassing Kentucky's John Calipari

College football stop rate standings: How the new CFP rankings’ top 11 stack up on defense - The Athletic

We’re down to 11 Power 5 teams that are undefeated or have one loss, and five of them have top-10 defenses in stop rate.

Michigan will contend sign-stealing investigation an NCAA, not Big Ten issue in reply to conference - CBSSports.com

The Big Ten notified Michigan on Monday that potential disciplinary action may be forthcoming

College Football Playoff rankings: Ohio State leads winners and losers

There were highs and lows for teams impacted by the second College Football Playoff rankings release. A look at the winners and losers from Tuesday.

Michigan RB Blake Corum denies having business ties to Connor Stalions - mlive.com

Corum and Stalions are listed as partners in "BC2 Housing LLC," a company filed in Wyoming

JMU football should be allowed to play in a bowl game. It’s obvious. - The Washington Post The James Madison football team is undefeated but ineligible to play in the postseason. It’s long past time for the NCAA to fix that.

Ed Viesturs Does Not Care About Your Guided 8,000er Speed Record

Ed Viesturs sounds off on Everest crowds, guided speed records, and the reshaped record keeping for the 8,000-meter peaks.

Veteran quarterback Carson Wentz is signing with the Los Angeles Rams, AP source says | AP News

The Los Angeles Rams are signing quarterback Carson Wentz, a person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press.

Aaron Rodgers Gives Timeline On NFL Return – And It’s SOON!

Just weeks after Aaron Rodgers had surgery to repair his Achilles, the New York Jets quarterback plans to be back playing for the team “in a few weeks.” Following the Jets loss to the Chargers during ‘Monday Night Football’, Rodgers shook hands with Chargers’ safety Derwin James, who asked Rodgers, “When you coming back?” Rodgers […]

Mackenzie Blackwood, San Jose Sharks beat Philadelphia Flyers

Mackenzie Blackwood, Anthony Duclair and William Eklund help San Jose Sharks beat the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 on Tuesday.

WMU football team roars back to beat CMU, keep Victory Cannon | WWMT

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Victory Cannon is staying in Kalamazoo!

2023 MAC Football Week 11 Game Recap: Ohio Bobcats 20, Buffalo Bulls 10 - Hustle Belt

Ohio rides a stellar defensive effort and a second half offensive surge to victory

Ball State 20-17 Northern Illinois (Nov 7, 2023) Game Recap - ESPN

Expert recap and game analysis of the Ball State Cardinals vs. Northern Illinois Huskies NCAAF game from November 7, 2023 on ESPN.

Yellow Journalism

The fall of WeWork shows the deepening cracks in real estate

Property empires are crumbling on both sides of the Atlantic | Business

Right Now Is a Bad Time to Spend Money - WSJ

With prices and interest rates high, this is a moment to focus on saving

A century ago, a Black-owned team ruled basketball − today, no Black majority owners remain

Led by a Black businessman named Bob Douglas, the New York Rens, who played their first game on Nov. 3, 1923, became one of the best basketball teams in the country.

Podcast Schmodcast

Auditory Enlightenment