Weekday College Football Junkie Schedule 10/7/23 to 10/9/23

Okay folks, we are now deep into MACtion territory. It all starts on Tuesday when Ball State heads to Northern Illinois to battle over the Bronze Stalk Trophy at 6:00pm. What’s the Bronze Stalk Trophy you may ask?

Not my best side, but I like the overall look pic.twitter.com/65NMwMMsEr — Bronze Stalk (@TheBronzeStalk) October 2, 2016

It looks like a handful of bronze cornstalks on top of a wooden base. It was designed to represent all the “maize” that surrounds the respective schools. So yeah, there you go.

We also have Western Michigan taking on Central Michigan at 6:00pm cst. These two will battle for the Victory Cannon.

Midwesterners, we love our rivalry trophies.

There is also Ohio taking on Buffalo at 6:30pm. There’s no rivalry trophy for this game. Sorry, maybe one of you can come up with one for the schools. Please feel free to add what you think it should be in the comments and then call those schools to pitch the idea.

Of course, MACtion rounds out the schedule on Wednesday with Akron at Miami (OH) and Bowling Green at Kent State. Both games at 6:00pm. The nightcap will be at 6:30pm between Eastern Michigan at Toledo.

Thursday we get a conference mix match with the ACC represented by Virginia taking on Louisville and Southern Miss at Louisiana Lafayette. Both of those games at 6:30pm.