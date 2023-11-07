Corn Flakes: Beason and Reilly Capture B1G Awards For the 4th Time

I feel like I’m on repeat here, but I don’t hate it. Both Merritt Beason and Bergen Reilly earned B1G awards for the fourth time this week.

Beason was chosen as B1G Player of the Week after a huge weekend against Penn State and Rutgers. She totaled 48 kills with only 6 errors and averaged 6 kills per set. She’s got to be near the top of the list for B1G Player of the Year.

Reilly was chosen as B1G Setter of the Week. She also had a big weekend notching double doubles in both games and averaging over 11 assists and 3 digs per set.

This team just keeps getting better and I have loved watching them so far this season.

Beason and Reilly Pick Up Big Ten Awards - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

The Official Athletic Site of the University of Nebraska, partner of WMT Digital. The most comprehensive coverage of the University of Nebraska on the web with rosters, schedules, scores, highlights, game recaps and more!

Nebraska

Huskers Selected for NCAA Tournament - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

The Official Athletic Site of the University of Nebraska, partner of WMT Digital. The most comprehensive coverage of the University of Nebraska on the web with rosters, schedules, scores, highlights, game recaps and more!

Takeaways From Nebraska Women's Basketball's Season-Opening Blowout Win | Hurrdat Sports

‘Can’t have seven points spotted’ Matt Rhule sounds off on Big Ten replay misfires

"Our players did deserve one more play and that shouldn’t have been a touchdown. That is what it is. We’ve got to play better to not put ourselves in those

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule tackles QB play, Big Ten officials, Michigan saga - The Athletic

On Monday, Rhule addressed the Huskers’ shaky quarterback play, officiating in the Big Ten and the controversy at Michigan.

VBM Super 16: All sorts of shuffling after Nebraska-Wisconsin as upsets abound | Volleyballmag.com

Elsewhere

Big Ten informs Michigan it might face disciplinary action - ESPN

The Big Ten has formally notified Michigan that it could be facing disciplinary action from the league, a step required by the league's bylaws in the event it becomes clear that a school might face punishment.

College football rankings: Ole Miss rises into top 10, Oklahoma State surges in CBS Sports 133 - CBSSports.com

The updated rankings after an action-packed Week 10 saw plenty of shuffling outside the top 10

USC’s Lincoln Riley explains Alex Grinch firing: ‘We still have a lot to play for’ - The Athletic

Speaking to the media for the first time since he fired his embattled defensive coordinator, Riley explained why he made the move.

Damar Hamlin makes an emotional return to Cincinnati : NPR

Ten months after his horrifying collapse halted an NFL game, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin returned to Cincinnati with surprises for the medical staff who worked to save him.

Kind of Sportsy

Tai chi, a form of slow-moving martial arts, helps boost memory, study finds : Shots - Health News : NPR

Research shows that a daily dose of tai chi, the slow-moving meditative, martial art can boost our body and brain. A new study finds adding word games to tai chi doubles the increase in memory.