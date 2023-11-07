 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 10 Cobs: Scoreless at Halftime, Punching the Balls and a Possum on the Loose

Lots of crazy stuff happening in college football! Let’s get to it.

By Nathaniel Perlow
TCU v Texas Tech Photo by Josh Hedges/Getty Images

It’s time of week again. Let’s get groovy and enjoy this week’s cob nominations.

Air Force

Air Force had six turnovers(!) and their undefeated season completely fell apart in a 23-3 loss to Army.

Iowa-Northwestern First Half

So miserable yet so glorious!

Oregon State Special Teams

Oregon State makes the extra point but Colorado goes offside so the Beavers decide to go for two instead. This is the result.

South Carolina Special Teams

I’m not sure this was the best idea in the first half of a tie game.

Wisconsin Offensive Line

One of the low points in the loss to the Hoosiers.

Texas A&M Defensive End Shemar Turner

Incredibly stupid decision gets you an automatic cob.

Wrigley Field

Not great when the field is falling apart during a football game.

We have a smelly selection of cob nominations for Week 10 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.

It’s a possum!

Such a good boy!

What did he say?

Ummm wow...

The shirt is coming off!

More Big Sky madness.

Horns Down

Brutal stiff arm!

What a moment.

Lovely trick play from Rutgers.

Band parent.

OMG

