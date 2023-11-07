Week 10 Cobs: Scoreless at Halftime, Punching the Balls and a Possum on the Loose

It’s time of week again. Let’s get groovy and enjoy this week’s cob nominations.

Air Force

Air Force had six turnovers(!) and their undefeated season completely fell apart in a 23-3 loss to Army.

STRIP SACK



Leo Lowin shot through a canon pic.twitter.com/Ew4zjCqyp3 — Army Football (@ArmyWP_Football) November 4, 2023

Bo Nic with the PICK! pic.twitter.com/YAC21B8fu8 — Army Football (@ArmyWP_Football) November 4, 2023

Iowa-Northwestern First Half

So miserable yet so glorious!

Iowa vs Northwestern but it’s a Silent Film pic.twitter.com/tmEGbSMyrY — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) November 4, 2023

Oregon State Special Teams

Oregon State makes the extra point but Colorado goes offside so the Beavers decide to go for two instead. This is the result.

South Carolina Special Teams

I’m not sure this was the best idea in the first half of a tie game.

Wisconsin Offensive Line

One of the low points in the loss to the Hoosiers.

"Everyone but the center."



: BTN pic.twitter.com/UjlLLzuenS — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 4, 2023

Texas A&M Defensive End Shemar Turner

Incredibly stupid decision gets you an automatic cob.

This upper cut to the family jewels resulted in an ejection for A&M. pic.twitter.com/ZZtKiF3vPB — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) November 4, 2023

Wrigley Field

Not great when the field is falling apart during a football game.

We have a smelly selection of cob nominations for Week 10 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.

Poll Who is your Cob Nomination for Week 10?

Iowa-Northwestern First Half

Oregon State Special Teams

South Carolina Special Teams

Wisconsin Offensive Line

Shemar Turner

Air Force (2 votes)

Iowa-Northwestern First Half (16 votes)

Oregon State Special Teams (3 votes)

South Carolina Special Teams (1 vote)

Wisconsin Offensive Line (2 votes)

Shemar Turner (20 votes)

It’s a possum!

Best thing I'll see tonight:



Determined possum has to be dragged off the field at Texas Tech. pic.twitter.com/7zwAkZ6Sf4 — Nate Ryan (@nateryansports) November 2, 2023

Such a good boy!

What did he say?

Ummm wow...

The shirt is coming off!

More Big Sky madness.

Horns Down

Brutal stiff arm!

What a moment.

Life goal achieved making it to no context college football https://t.co/Zg0UdcKfZJ — Sam Candotti (@SCandotti26) November 4, 2023

Lovely trick play from Rutgers.

did RUTGERS just perfect the fumblerooski



pic.twitter.com/3cl6cgCddk — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 4, 2023

Band parent.

