Week 10 Cobs: Scoreless at Halftime, Punching the Balls and a Possum on the Loose

It’s time of week again. Let’s get groovy and enjoy this week’s cob nominations.
November 5, 2023
Air Force
Air Force had six turnovers(!) and their undefeated season completely fell apart in a 23-3 loss to Army.
Iowa-Northwestern First Half
So miserable yet so glorious!
Oregon State Special Teams
Oregon State makes the extra point but Colorado goes offside so the Beavers decide to go for two instead. This is the result.
South Carolina Special Teams
I’m not sure this was the best idea in the first half of a tie game.
Wisconsin Offensive Line
One of the low points in the loss to the Hoosiers.
Texas A&M Defensive End Shemar Turner
Incredibly stupid decision gets you an automatic cob.
Wrigley Field
Not great when the field is falling apart during a football game.
We have a smelly selection of cob nominations for Week 10 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.
Poll
Who is your Cob Nomination for Week 10?
Air Force
Iowa-Northwestern First Half
Oregon State Special Teams
South Carolina Special Teams
Wisconsin Offensive Line
Shemar Turner
Wrigley Field
It’s a possum!
Such a good boy!
What did he say?
Ummm wow...
The shirt is coming off!
More Big Sky madness.
Horns Down
Brutal stiff arm!
What a moment.
Lovely trick play from Rutgers.
Band parent.
OMG
