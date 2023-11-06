Nebraska Thunder Stomps Lindenwood 84-52

Lindenwood scored first but it wasn’t much as the Huskers came out strong beating the Lions 84-52 in non conference play.

Nebraska came out hot as they tipped off the season in Pinnacle Bank Arena on Monday night. A game without fan favorite Keisi Tominaga who is out nursing and ankle injury. Also, a game without Ahron Ulis who might very well be starting if it wasn’t for a gambling investigation from when he was at Iowa.

Neither of them were needed the entire night. Everyone got a chance to showcase what they could bring to the court for the Big Red. Showing that this is not only a talented but deep squad for head coach Fred Hoiberg.

The Huskers shot 42% from the floor and 36% from three point range against the Lions. Out of that 33% came 11 total threes the Huskers drained. Nine of those threes came in the first half. A half that put the Huskers up 51-24 on the Lions.

While the first half was red hot for the Huskers they cooled off a bit in the second half. Only making a fraction of what they produced in the first but it was not needed as the Huskers cruised to the victory.

A total of five Huskers ended the night in double digits. Each Husker who suited up for the night, got in the game.

Nebraska was lead in scoring by Sam Hoiberg who came off the bench to put up 15 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists on the night.

Rienk Mast, Brice Williams, and Husker veteran C.J. Wilcher all had thirteen points in the win. Josiah Allick had eleven points to round out the Nebraskans with double digits.

Lindenwood was lead by forward Keenon Cole who hat 14 points, 4 rebounds and shot 4-4 from the free-throw line. Also of note was guard Jeremiah Talton who came off the bench for the Lions with 10 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 steal.

Nebraska comes back into Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 9th to take on Florida A&M at 7:00pm. The game will be once again carried on B1G+.