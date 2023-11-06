Nebraska Soccer Makes NCAA Tournament

The Nebraska soccer team made the NCAA tournament!

Our beloved Huskers will host South Dakota State this Friday, November 10th, at 7:05 PM Central at Hibner Stadium, so you can go see them on Friday night!

The winner will face the winner of Tennessee vs Xavier in the second round of the tournament.

This is the 13th NCAA tournament appearance by our beloved soccer team, the first since 2016, so things are looking up all over the place!

Nebraska has made it to the Sweet 16 on 8 occasions and twice advanced to the Elite Eight. Nebraska holds a 17-12 record all-time in the NCAA Tournament.

The Huskers are 14-3-3 this season and won the Big Ten regular season title with a 7-1-2 record. Nebraska lost 3-1 to then-No. 12 Wisconsin 3-1 in the Big Ten tournament.

The second round, third round and quarterfinals will each be held at campus sides leading up to the Women’s College Cup Semifinals (Dec. 1) and National Championship Game (Dec. 4), both of which will be played at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C.

Maybe you should get out and support the soccer team!

It’s not that hard. They kick a ball around and try to put it into a 20-foot goal, which is surprisingly more difficult than you’d think. If you don’t know anything about soccer, maybe it’s time to learn. It’s only the world’s biggest sport.