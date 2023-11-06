Opening Odds: Nebraska vs Maryland And Other Big Ten Teams in Week 11

Nebraska and Maryland both site at 5-4 records. The Terrapins started the season 5-0 and have lost their last four.
The winner of this Saturday’s game will be bowl eligible. The loser will be distraught.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Maryland is a one point favorite over our beloved Huskers. The over/under is 45. Obviously the odds makers expect the Terps to score a lot more points than they expected against the Spartans. The OU against MSU was 34.5.
Big Ten Teams In Week 11
- Northwestern at Wisconsin - The Badgers are favored by 11.5. The OU is 42.5. Wisconsin suffered a very bad loss to Indiana last week. This game will be very interesting.
- Indiana at Illinois - The Illini are favored by 6.5. The OU is 43.5. Can Indiana get another win?
- Michigan at Penn State - The biggest game of the weekend? The Weasels are favored by 4.5 points and the OU is 44. How many people will be rooting for Michigan to lose?
- Minnesota at Purdue - Purdue is favored by 1 point! The OU is 46.5.
- Rutgers at Iowa - There is no line on this game. Rutgers won’t be a pushover and may come away with a win.
- Michigan State at Ohio State - The Buckeyes are favored by 31.5. The OU is 47.
Other Games
- Kansas is favored by 3.5 over Texas Tech. The OU is 61.
- Tennessee is favored by 1.5 over Mizzou. The OU is 58.5.
- Florida State is favored by 14 over Miami - FL. The OU is 50.5.
- Oregon is favored by 15.5 over USC. The OU is 73.5!
What do you guys think of the odds on these games?
