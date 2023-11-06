Opening Odds: Nebraska vs Maryland And Other Big Ten Teams in Week 11

Nebraska and Maryland both site at 5-4 records. The Terrapins started the season 5-0 and have lost their last four.

The winner of this Saturday’s game will be bowl eligible. The loser will be distraught.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Maryland is a one point favorite over our beloved Huskers. The over/under is 45. Obviously the odds makers expect the Terps to score a lot more points than they expected against the Spartans. The OU against MSU was 34.5.

Big Ten Teams In Week 11

Northwestern at Wisconsin - The Badgers are favored by 11.5. The OU is 42.5. Wisconsin suffered a very bad loss to Indiana last week. This game will be very interesting.

Indiana at Illinois - The Illini are favored by 6.5. The OU is 43.5. Can Indiana get another win?

Michigan at Penn State - The biggest game of the weekend? The Weasels are favored by 4.5 points and the OU is 44. How many people will be rooting for Michigan to lose?

Minnesota at Purdue - Purdue is favored by 1 point! The OU is 46.5.

Rutgers at Iowa - There is no line on this game. Rutgers won’t be a pushover and may come away with a win.

Michigan State at Ohio State - The Buckeyes are favored by 31.5. The OU is 47.

Other Games

Kansas is favored by 3.5 over Texas Tech. The OU is 61.

Tennessee is favored by 1.5 over Mizzou. The OU is 58.5.

Florida State is favored by 14 over Miami - FL. The OU is 50.5.

Oregon is favored by 15.5 over USC. The OU is 73.5!

What do you guys think of the odds on these games?

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.