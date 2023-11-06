Nebraska Football: Players Of The Game - Michigan State

The image I chose for this article has a deep meaning behind it. We have to let the sun set on that atrocious performance Saturday & move on if we want to salvage this season and go to a bowl game. Heinrich Haarberg turned in arguably the worst performance by a QB in Nebraska history. I really think he needs to be investigated by the FBI for point shaving, because he was literally throwing the ball where there were no Husker receivers in sight. I have no words for that unabashed filth we were all privy to.

Moving on. Here are some hosses I want to highlight for their play Saturday.

Tristan Alvano

The Omaha Westside product is on a THREE GAME streak of making all of his field goals & extra points! He started the season off poorly but I am OVERJOYED at Tristan’s comeback! Hats off to ya, kid!

Cam Lenhardt & James Williams (tie)

The two newcomers got on the football field & have been wrecking shop nonstop! We obviously knew Cam had what it took, but James Williams is a complete testimony to Matt Rhule’s development moxie & elite talent evaluation skills! The young man from Parkville, Missouri by way of Iowa Central Community College has been a godsend! Great job this weekend, James!

Thanks for reading! Go Big Red!