Nebraska/Wisconsin Game Time Announced

The time of the Nebraska vs. Wisconsin game has been announced.

The Cornhuskers of Nebraska shall take on the Badgers of Wisconsin at 6:30pm on Saturday, November 18th at Camp Randall in Madison Wisconsin. The game shall be televised on the National Broadcasting Company (NBC).

A hum dinger for a night game in the Big Ten. This is a slot that is usually reserved for those that can bring in eyes for the rating. Hopefully both squads will bring their best with the gentlemen Cornhuskers pulling off the victory in the end.

This will be the sixteenth meeting of the two squads on the gridiron. Last years game had the Huskers on the losing end of a heartbreaking 15-14 loss in Lincoln.

Wisconsin leads the overall series with twelve wins while Nebraska has only nabbed four of those victories. The Badgers also have nine game win streak in the series.

While the Cornhuskers have struggle off and on this season the boys from Madison have also had their fair share of struggles. Most recently losing to perennial conference bottom feeder Indiana this past Saturday.