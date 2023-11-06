Nebraska Vs. Lindenwood Game Thread

Time: 7:00pm CST

Location: Lincoln, NE

TV: None

Streaming: B1G+

Radio: Huskers Radio Network including KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington and will also be available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

Odds: Nebraska -22

Welcome back folks for another fun filled season of Nebrasketball!

Tonight we have our beloved Cornhuskers pairing up against the Lions of Lindenwood. Where is Lindendwood? Well, it’s in Saint Charles, Missouri. Which is somewhere on the east central part of the state.

Will Nebraska win? Probably, they should. Will we have an idea tonight of how this season will go for the Huskers? No, probably not. The Huskers should have little issue with the Lions.

If they do have issue, I guess worry...

I’m not going to go negative. The season is just starting.

With that said, there are a few players not suiting up tonight. Keisei Tominaga is one. He injured his ankle during the exhibition scrimmage against Doane. I am sure this is precautionary.

Also out are Blaise Keita who is also out with an ankle injury suffered last season. Ahron Ulis is still waiting too see if he is eligible from his time at Iowa and his involvement with gambling there. As for Juwan Gary, he is out due to violation of team rules.

So, sit back and enjoy some fine Husker basketball with us on this delightful fall evening in November. Let’s start this week off with a Husker win.