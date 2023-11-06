The Lindenwood Preview

Date: Monday, November 6th, 2023

Time: 7:00pm CST

Location: Lincoln, NE

2022/23 Record: 11-21 (6-12 Ohio Valley Conference)

Head Coach: Kyle Gerdeman (5th Season)

Mascot: Lions

Preview:

This is Lindendwood’s second season playing in Division I. Moving up from Division II where they had been at since 2010 when they moved up from the NAIA.

The 2022/23 squad averaged 69.6 points per game which ranked them 224th in the nation. Their defense ranked 31.2 rebounds per game which put them at 220th. Even better for Nebraska, they ranked 324th in the nation in rebounds allowed per game with 33.8. Which should bode very well for the Husker big men in the paint.

As for turnovers, they averaged 12.4 per game which had them at 235th in the nation.

They did do fairly well from the three point line last season where they dropped 7.5 per game. Making them 166th in the nation in that category. Even better, they were 36% from beyond the arch which put them at 80th in the nation.

The Lions bring back two starters from last years squad. They are lead by Keenon Cole at forward. Cole averaged 12.9 points and 5.7 rebounds all while shooting 52% from the floor and 46% from beyond the arch. He earned second team All-Ohio Valley Conference Honors last season.

Also of note are two transfers that should see some playing time. The first is Keith Haymond who came from Norther Arizona where he averaged 3.8 points, 1.2 rebounds and shot 43% from the floor. Next to him is Amoro Lado from Hawaii and Darius Beane from Cal State Northridge. Beane sat out last season but averaged 5.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and shot 38% from the field.

This is the first meeting between the Husker and Lions.