Huskers in the NFL Week 9

Luke Gifford, Tennessee Titans

In addition to playing his normal special teams snaps, Gifford saw one snap on defense but was unable to make any tackles.

Ochaun Mathis, Los Angeles Rams

It was a quiet day for Mathis who had a single tackle late in the fourth quarter in the Rams loss to the Packers.

Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Lavonte David Bucs, yet another TFL ... pic.twitter.com/uEuVLGAFw6 — ᑭᖇO ᖴOOTᗷᗩᒪᒪ ᒍOᑌᖇᑎᗩᒪ (@NFL_Journal) November 6, 2023

It was a monster game for David against Houston as he finished a team high 11 tackles with two tackles for loss and added a forced fumble.

Trey Palmer, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Trey Palmer catch.

Trey Palmer fumble.

Texans grab it.

Mike Evans rips it away.



This might be the most Buccaneers play of the season so far. pic.twitter.com/hElPumDpZA — Josh Hill (@jdavhill) November 5, 2023

For a second straight week Palmer played most of the snaps while hauling in three of four targets for 51 yards.

Maliek Collins, Houston Texans

After a big game last week, Collins was pretty quiet against the Buc on Sunday finishing with just a single tackle.

Khalil Davis, Houston Texans

#ICYMI Houston Texans DT Khalil Davis had a GAME today versus the Buccaneers, including



• 1 Sack

• 4 total tackles

• 1 pass defended



Watch Khalil take down Baker Mayfield ‼️‼️#UnitedByFootball pic.twitter.com/0ZeehU2q9M — LanePFN (@LanePFN) November 6, 2023

While his teammate Collins had a quiet day, Davis stepped up and seemed to be in the backfield all game long. Davis had four tackles, a sack, quarterback pressure and even batted down a pass.

Dicaprio Bootle, Carolina Panthers

In his first significant action of the season, Bootle was able to make his mark on the game finishing with three tackles and even broke up a pass.

Ameer Abdullah, Las Vegas Raiders

While Abdullah may have only played 8 offensive snaps and 26 total, he still made the most out of those limited opportunities. Ameer had two carries for eight yards and two catches for 17 yards and even added in a couple of tackles on special teams.

Jack Stoll, Philadelphia Eagles

Stoll was in his typical blocking role on Sunday which meant he played about half of the Eagles snaps but was used as a run blocker.

Cam Taylor-Britt, Cincinnati Bengals

On Sunday night Taylor-Britt was able to make plays when they counted the most. He helped break up a touchdown early in the game and then had a late interception to help seal the Bengals win over the Bills.

Stanley Morgan, Cincinnati Bengals

After spending the entire season on the practice squad, Morgan was finally elevated to the main roster. However Stanley saw action only on special teams and wasn’t able to make any tackles.