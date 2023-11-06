Nebraska walked into this game high, hoping to punch their first ticket to the postseason since 2016. As we all know... that didn’t happen.

The Huskers marched into East Lancing, a 3-point favorite, and ended up losing via the same margin. What led to this collapse after such a good 6 game stretch? Personally, it was the Quarterback play.

The defense was less dominant than its showings against Purdue and Northwestern but still held its own, allowing 20 points by Sparty. The one thing that was different from this game to the last few was the offense was going to have to march down and win us this game.

Now, we can all blame the officiating; it’s easy to do, but at the end of the day, it comes down to how our players perform against their players. The answer: not great.

In particular, the Quarterback play was not great on Saturday. We know HH is not Tommy Frazier out there, but he has been serviceable up until this point, doing just enough. However, on Saturday, some of the sloppy picks and carelessness with the ball caused Nebraska to take the L.

If you told me before this game that we would throw it twice as much as last week with a completion percentage of 42% with 0 TDs and 3 Turnovers, I wouldn’t believe we would be within 3 and a chance to tie it late.

It goes to show even without the best showing from the defense, it’s still putting us in the right position to win games. This week, even though it put us in the right position again, winning Saturday fell on the offense, and HH couldn’t get it done with his 42% completion and 3 turnovers.

Hopefully, this game was a wake-up call to the team that all the pieces need to be operating for us to win games this year, not just one side of the ball.

The Huskers and HH have an excellent opportunity to bounce back next week with a win at home against the Terrapins to get to that oh-so-sweet 6th win.

Once again, I’m a young writer doing this for fun. Let me know your thoughts on why we lost this game despite the officiating. I’m very interested in seeing where and what you think went wrong.

Check out my podcast! ‘Corn Boys Podcast’ here from the University of Oregon, where we talk all things sports and Huskers.