Monday Flakes: Volleyball Wins, Football Loses and Basketball Starts Tonight!

Nebraska Women’s Basketball got amazing news yesterday when 5-star guard Britt Prince decided to stay in state and committed to Amy Williams and the Huskers. She is described as a ‘generational’ talent and a program-changing player.

Speaking of the WBB team, they open the season tonight

Huskers Face Lady Demons in Season Opener - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

The Nebraska women’s basketball team tips off its 2023-24 regular season by playing host to the Northwestern State Lady Demons on Monday, Nov. 6 in Lincoln.

The ladies will be shorthanded without Allison Weidner, who suffered a knee injury a couple weeks ago and will miss the season. Another starter from past years is no longer on the roster, Trinity Brady. No explanation has been given, but it doesn’t appear she transferred anywhere. I’m guessing her injury history finally was too much. If so, that is unfortunate, she was a fun player to watch. Nebraska’s newcomers were impact players in the exhibition game. Good luck tonight ladies!

Corn Flakes

What to expect from Husker basketball’s 2023-24 roster | Sports | dailynebraskan.com

The Husker men’s basketball team’s regular season is soon approaching, meaning a new lineup compared to last year’s squad.

Nebraska Basketball: Cornhuskers begin season at home against the Lindenwood Lions

Adam Carriker's Gut Reaction to Nebraska's Loss to Michigan State - All Huskers

A disappointing defeat for the Huskers in East Lansing

Nebraska instant takeaways: Huskers fumble and fall against Spartans - The Athletic

After a close loss to Michigan State, what issues remain for Nebraska, and what comes next?

#1 Husker Volleyball Sweeps Rutgers for the Second Time This Season - Corn Nation

Nebraska finishes off the weekend with a sweep of the Scarlet Knights; Head home still undefeated

No. 16 Penn State Women's Volleyball Falls 3-2 To No. 1 Nebraska | Onward State

The Nittany Lions went down to the wire with the No. 1 team in the country, but dropped their fourth of the last six matches this season.

This weekend, 56 years ago, the Curtis Ag School played its last home high school football game:

Grant 45, Curtis Aggies 7.



Fifty-six years later, and the lines are still visible on the Aggie football field. pic.twitter.com/K4RIEibQP2 — Suiting Up Varsity (@SuitUpVarsity) November 5, 2023

Sports!

Iowa vs Northwestern but it’s a Silent Film pic.twitter.com/tmEGbSMyrY — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) November 4, 2023

How ‘armless archer’ Matt Stutzman transformed a Paralympic sport | Paralympics | The Guardian

Inspired by Michael Jordan, the American Matt Stutzman created an entire training method and is now dreaming of an ‘armless 1-2-3’ at Paris 2024

How the NFL Network Became Football Media’s Assignment Editor - The Ringer

We haven’t always treated the NFL’s schedule release as a national holiday. Twenty years after its inception, the league’s in-house media network continues to shape the way the sport is covered.

Gallaudet has a history of technological innovation with wide applications. The latest is a helmet | AP News

Gallaudet University and AT&T developed a football helmet for Deaf and hard-of-hearing players that they hope can make the sport more accessible.

NCAA president admits he was shocked the sudden collapse of the Pac-12

When Charlie Baker took the NCAA’s top job in January, he knew it would be one of the most volatile periods in the institution’s 117-year history.

College football Week 10 overreactions: Ohio State isn't No. 1 material, Florida won't go bowling this season - CBSSports.com

From big upsets to key clashes, there's plenty to overreact to from college football's Week 10

The entire watching room here at NBC exploded in cheers when this happened. HOU RB Dare Ogubawale - kicking a FG in a tie game because HOU’s kicked is hurt - nails it calmly. Awesome pic.twitter.com/qBufwnwS5M — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) November 5, 2023

The Weekly Dump

Ice Age Woolly Rhino Genome Reconstructed From Fossilized Hyena Poop | IFLScience

Ancient DNA from cave hyena feces has shed some light on the Ice Age beasts.

Then There’s This

A stunning but temporary lake has formed in California's Death Valley : NPR

When the driest place in North America and one of the hottest places on Earth becomes a desert oasis complete with a lake, it's impossible not to take note.

The Beatles Release Their Last Song, ‘Now and Then,’ Featuring A.I.-Extracted Vocals From John Lennon | Smart News| Smithsonian Magazine

Based on a demo recorded by Lennon in the 1970s, the song is the "closest we'll ever come to having him back in the room"

How Often Should You Wash Jeans? Levi's Boss Has Some Interesting Theories | IFLScience

TL;DR you need to start showering your jeans.

San Francisco’s 24-Hour Diner Stops the Cosmic Clock

