1 Husker Volleyball Sweeps Rutgers for the Second Time This Season

Nebraska 3 Rutgers 0 - 25-15, 25-20, 25-18

This season, Husker volleyball fans have yet to see their team lose and today wasn’t any different. The Huskers swept Rutgers for the second time this season to remain undefeated on the year and move to 23-0.

Rutgers ended the match hitting .127 while the Huskers hit .288. The Huskers are very good at holding their opponents to a low hitting percentage because of their stellar defense. This has been a theme all season long.

This match was nothing like Friday nights five set thriller at Penn State. This match only took about an hour and a half for the Huskers to come out on top against the Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers really never stood a chance against the Huskers with the second set being the closest one at 25-20. The Huskers knew they were the stronger team and really showed that this afternoon.

I have always enjoyed the long rallies this season from the ones during the Kentucky and Wisconsin matches, just to name a few, and this time Andi Jackson got the kill on an almost one minute rally today.

BIG RALLY ENDING WITH A MAJOR STUFFY FROM @aandijackson!! pic.twitter.com/Gd3ZaK6byg — Nebraska Volleyball (@HuskerVB) November 5, 2023

Merritt Beason was amazing as usual with 21 kills and hitting .475 on the match. Behind her, Ally Batenhorst had 11 kills and hit .229. These two pin hitters really got going for us today and it took no time unlike just a couple days ago.

Our middle blockers in Bekka Allick and Andi Jackson got in on the action today along with our pins. Allick and Jackson tied for third on the team with 7 kills today.

Jackson had a little bit higher of a hitting percentage though hitting .467 because she had no errors. Allick accumulated three errors to hit .267.

Harper Murray had sort of an off day for herself considering what she can usually do. She had 6 kills and 6 errors on 26 attempts. She ended the match hitting .000.

Service errors are still an issue with Murray as she had 4 which is half of the team’s errors for the day. One positive for her is that she had 7 digs on the match.

Lexi Rodriguez was great on defense with 16 digs on the match and flying all over the place like she always does. She got going faster today than Friday night.

The Huskers will look to remain perfect this next week when they welcome Northwestern to Lincoln on Wednesday and Illinois on Sunday.

Wednesday’s match will begin at 7:00pm CST at the Devaney Center. It will also be on TV on NPM and streamed on B1G+.