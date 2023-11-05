Nebraska Football: Turnovers Finally Sink the Huskers in Loss to Michigan State

Michigan State had a good chance of not winning a conference game this season.

In the spirit of the holiday season, Nebraska decided to help MSU out.

As far as games have gone for Nebraska, this was likely the most uninspired NU looked all season. Part of me wondered if the grass surface had something to do with it. Both the offense and the defense looked a step slow.

Or we could give some credit to Michigan State. The Spartans’ offensive game plan was effective in that MSU kept the Husker defenders off balance. The Spartans hit a couple big plays, and on a few of them it appeared that the Blackshirts were not clear on their assignments.

However, it comes back to the turnovers. In the game against Purdue, those turnovers did not come back to bite NU. That was not the case against Michigan State.

Nebraska lost the turnover battle by three. NU lost the game by three.

In this case, it was two interceptions and a fumble by starting quarterback Heinrich Haarberg. If it was not for a fortunate holding penalty on the MSU defense, then Haarberg would have had three interceptions with that third having negated the field goal NU hit right before the end of the first half to tie the game at 10-10.

To be fair, there will need to be a lot of criticism leveled at some Haarberg’s teammates. In particular, the wide receivers struggled getting open against man-to-man coverage.

And to be fair to those wide receivers, they are true freshmen and Alex Bullock.

It is also clear that while the defense played well, it may need to take the ball away in order for this team to win. That is especially true if the offense continues to give multiple gifts a game to the opponent.

It was a poorly played game, and Nebraska was right there at the end. It is a perfect opportunity to learn from this game tape.

It should be a good one.

Nebraska didn't deserve to win, but like all teams in this conference it deserves far better officiating every single week. — Mike Schaefer (@mikejschaefer) November 4, 2023

Rough day all around for Haarberg. He guns a pick on a play where he had Fidone running open downfield. Bad overthrow. His earlier pick was way off mark as well.



I don't care who you're playing on the road in the Big Ten, it'd be hard to win with NU's level of QB play today. — Steven Sipple (@steven_sipple) November 4, 2023

Nebraska coach: “We can’t keep turning the ball over. It’s a real point of emphasis.”



Nebraska coach… — Dirk Chatelain (@dirkchatelain) November 4, 2023

Welp, that’ll do it.



I’m not even going to say it was a bad loss because Nebraska isn’t much better than MSU even though the records are much different. Got to really figure things out at QB going forward.



GBR. — Jim in MN (@HuskersMN) November 4, 2023

A Few Game Notes