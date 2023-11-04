1 Nebraska Volleyball Visits Rutgers to Finish Out the Weekend

This weekend, the #1 Huskers are out east taking on #13 Penn State and Rutgers. Rutgers and Nebraska met just one week ago in Lincoln with the Huskers coming out on top winning 3-0. This week should be no different.

On Friday night, the Huskers traveled to Pennsylvania to take on #13 Penn State. Nebraska ended up winning this match 3-2, but it definitely wasn’t pretty. The team really didn’t get going until the third set, but a win is a win and now they move on.

Nebraska had one B1G Player of the Week this week. Bergan Reilly was named Freshman of the Week. She averaged 11.33 assists/set and 2.00 digs/set against Maryland and Rutgers.

Against Maryland, Reilly had 34 assists, 10 digs, 3 kills, and 2 blocks. She earned her 7th double-double of the year in this match.

Reilly was also named the #1 Setter in the Big Ten Conference by B1G Volleyball Reporter Emily Ehman earlier in the week as well.

It’s your freshman year and you’re gonna be here doing B1G things in this town ⁰⁰@BergenReilly earning @B1GVolleyball honors once again after an impressive weekend at home. ‍ pic.twitter.com/uq3nPBro5O — Nebraska Volleyball (@HuskerVB) October 30, 2023

Like mentioned earlier, the Huskers and the Scarlet Knights met in Lincoln on October 28th with the Huskers coming out on top. This time, the Huskers will be entering Rutgers territory to try and finish out the season series 2-0.

Since the Huskers and Scarlet Knights met, Rutgers has only played one match and it was against Indiana. Indiana won this match 3-1. The Huskers have played two matches and they were against Maryland and Penn State. They swept the Terrapins 3-0 and beat Penn State 3-2.

In the last match, it was a quick 3 set win for the Huskers. Rutgers was held to hitting .118 while the Huskers hit .384 on the match.

Senior Kristina Grkovic was the top hitter for Rutgers, during this match, with 8 kills hitting .333. She also added 2 blocks to this as well.

Freshman Zora Hardison followed close behind with 3 kills hitting .286 and added 1 dig to her stat line. She was mostly quiet outside of these stats.

Sophomore Taylor Humphrey had 5 kills and 4 errors on 14 total attempts. She hit .071 on the match because of the errors and her attempts that didn’t land. She will look to have a better match this time around.

Defensively, Sophomore Bekah Williams tried to fend off the strong Husker hitters. She accrued 8 digs which was the team high for the whole match.

Ally Batenhorst had herself a match the last time these two teams met. She had 13 kills and hit .545. She also added 4 blocks to her stat line.

Merritt Beason had a great game, like usual. She had 12 kills and ended the match hitting .409. Andi Jackson also added 8 kills as well.

Sophomore Maggie Mendelson finally got to see a good amount of action with Bekka Allick not playing. She had 4 kills on 5 attempts hitting .600 on the night.

The Huskers should sweep Rutgers again on Sunday afternoon, since the Scarlet Knights are not exactly a powerhouse in the B1G conference, and end their trip on a high note.

The match starts at 12:00 p.m. CDT on Sunday, November 5th at Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey. It will be streamed on B1G+.

#1 Nebraska (22-0, B1G 13-0)

#2 Bergen Reilly 6’1” FR S

#5 Bekka Allick 6’4” SO MB

#6 Laney Choboy 5’3” FR DS/Libero

#7 Maisie Boesiger 5’6” SO DS/Libero

#8 Lexi Rodriguez 5’5” JR DS/Libero

#9 Kennedi Orr 6’0” JR S

#10 Caroline Jurevicius 6’2” FR OH

#11 Hayden Kubik 6’2” SO OH

#13 Merritt Beason 6’4” JR OH

#14 Ally Batenhorst 6’5” JR OH

#15 Andi Jackson 6’3” FR MB

#22 Lindsay Krause 6’4” JR OH

#27 Harper Murray 6’2” FR OH

#44 Maggie Mendelson 6’5” SO MB

Rutgers (10-13, B1G 2-11)

#2 Madyson Chitty 5’5” SR DS/Libero

#3 Kenzie Dyrstad 5’7” FR DS/Libero

#4 Rikki Williams 6’1” Redshirt Sophomore MB

#5 Alyssa Nayar 5’10” 5th Year S

#8 Lexi Visintine 6’0” SO OH/DS

#12 Taylor Humphrey 6’3” SO OH

#14 Anna Hartman 6’2” FR OH

#15 Zora Hardison 6’2” FR MB

#16 Kristina Grkovic 6’2” SR MB

#20 Bekah Williams 5’9” SO OH

#22 Alissa Kinkela 6’4” Redshirt Sophomore OH