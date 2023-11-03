 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

College Football Junkie Schedule for 11/3/23 and 11/4/23

We are deep into college football rivalry territory. Proceed with caution.

By Patrick L Gerhart
/ new
NCAA Football: Wyoming at Colorado State Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Hey, you made it to the weekend. Congrats!

Hope you all enjoyed the first week of MACtion and everything else that came our way. We even got a fun little game between TCU and Texas Tech last night in Lubbock. Did you know those two teams play for a saddle? Yep, kind of a cool trophy and fitting for the setting.

Friday you get your special serving of Ivy League football with Princeton taking on Dartmouth on ESPNU. If that’s too niche for you then maybe Boston College heading north to take on the Orangemen of Syracuse. That could be interesting if you like the ACC.

Or...head out west to see Colorado State taking on Wyoming for the Bronze Boot. I’d recommend this one as rivalry games are always fun. Regardless of the teams records.

As for Saturday, we always have our beloved Huskers. Also, there is the last rendition of Bedlam between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. Enjoy it before the Sooners head to the SEC. Not sure when those two teams will play again.

College Football Junkie Schedule

﻿Game Time CT Network (Channel Guide)
﻿Game Time CT Network (Channel Guide)
Friday, November 3rd 
Princeton at Dartmouth 6:00 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Boston College at Syracuse 6:30 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
Colorado State at Wyoming 7:00 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Saturday, November 4th (Printable schedule with DirecTV channels)
Arkansas at Florida 11:00 AM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Campbell at North Carolina 11:00 AM ACC Network / ACCN Video
Jacksonville State at South Carolina 11:00 AM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Kansas State at Texas 11:00 AM FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 105
Nebraska at Michigan State 11:00 AM FS1 / FOX Video
Notre Dame at Clemson 11:00 AM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
Ohio State at Rutgers 11:00 AM CBS (cable) / CBS Video
Texas A&M at Ole Miss 11:00 AM ESPN / ESPN Video
UConn at Tennessee 11:00 AM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Wisconsin at Indiana 11:00 AM BTN / FOX Video
Yale at Brown 11:00 AM NESN / $espn+ Video
Bucknell at Fordham 12:00 PM SNY / $espn+ Video
Cornell at Penn 12:00 PM NBCSCH / $espn+ Video
DII: Virginia State at Virginia Union 12:00 PM GrioTV / Plex Video
Arizona State at Utah 1:00 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
Georgia Tech at Virginia 1:00 PM CWTV (channel finder) (streaming)
Western Illinois at Northern Iowa 1:00 PM MARQ / $espn+ Video
Air Force vs. Army (Denver) 1:30 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Florida State at Pitt 2:30 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
Illinois at Minnesota 2:30 PM BTN / FOX Video
James Madison at Georgia State 2:30 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Missouri at Georgia 2:30 PM CBS (cable) / CBS Video
Oklahoma at Oklahoma State 2:30 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
Penn State at Maryland 2:30 PM FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 106
Tulane at East Carolina 2:30 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
UCF at Cincinnati 2:30 PM FS1 / FOX Video
Virginia Tech at Louisville 2:30 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
Auburn at Vanderbilt 3:00 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Cal at Oregon 4:30 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
Louisiana Tech at Liberty 5:00 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Marshall at Appalachian State 5:00 PM NFL Network / NFL Video
UNLV at New Mexico 5:00 PM MARQ / MW Video /  / SSSEN (cable)
BYU at West Virginia 6:00 PM FOX (cable) / FOX Video
Kansas at Iowa State 6:00 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
Utah State at San Diego State 6:00 PM FS1 / FOX Video
Kentucky at Mississippi State 6:30 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Purdue at Michigan 6:30 PM NBC (cable) / NBC Video
SMU at Rice 6:30 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Washington at USC 6:30 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
LSU at Alabama 6:45 PM CBS (cable) / CBS Video
Miami at NC State 7:00 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
Stanford at Washington State 8:00 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
Boise State at Fresno State 9:00 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Oregon State at Colorado 9:00 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
UCLA at Arizona 9:30 PM FS1 / FOX Video
Games online only or not scheduled for nationally available networks
A&M Commerce at Lamar 3:00 PM $espn+ Video / SWX (cable)
DII: Albany State at FVSU 1:00 PM $espn+ Video
Austin Peay at Eastern Kentucky 4:00 PM $espn+ Video
Butler at Morehead State 1:00 PM $espn+ Video
Cal Poly at Eastern Washington 3:00 PM $espn+ Video / SWX (cable)
CCSU at Sacred Heart 11:00 AM NEC Front Row Video
Central Arkansas at North Alabama 4:00 PM $espn+ Video
DII: Central State at Kentucky State 12:00 PM $espn+ Video
Charlotte at Tulsa 3:00 PM $espn+ Video
Coastal Carolina at Old Dominion 2:30 PM $espn+ Video
Colgate at Lafayette 11:30 AM $espn+ Video / LSN (cable)
Davidson at Stetson 12:00 PM $espn+ Video
Dayton at Valparaiso 1:00 PM $espn+ Video
Delaware State at Morgan State 12:00 PM $espn+ Video
Drake at Marist 11:00 AM $espn+ Video
Duquesne at Wagner 11:00 AM NEC Front Row Video
Eastern Illinois at Lindenwood 2:00 PM $espn+ Video
Elon at Delaware 12:00 PM Flo Youtube Video / DSN (cable)
Florida A&M at Alabama A&M 1:00 PM $espn+ Video
Florida Atlantic at UAB 2:00 PM $espn+ Video
Furman at Chattanooga 12:30 PM $espn+ Video
Gardner Webb at Bryant 12:00 PM $espn+ Video
Georgia Southern at Texas State 4:00 PM $espn+ Video
Hampton at Maine 12:00 PM $Flo Video / FOX 22 (cable)
Hawaii at Nevada 3:00 PM Video / Team1 App / Spectrum (cable)
Harvard at Columbia 11:30 AM $espn+ Video
Holy Cross at Lehigh 11:00 AM $espn+ Video
Houston at Baylor 2:30 PM $espn+ Video
Houston Christian at Northwestern State N/A Canceled
Howard at SC State 2:30 PM $espn+ Video
Idaho at Northern Colorado 2:00 PM $espn+ Video
Illinois State at Missouri State 2:00 PM $espn+ Video
Iowa at Northwestern 2:30 PM $Peacock Video
Kennesaw State at Sam Houston 12:00 PM $espn+ Video
Lincoln (CA) at Southern Utah 2:00 PM $espn+ Video
LIU at St. Francis (PA) 11:00 AM NEC Front Row Video
Louisiana Lafayette at Arkansas State 2:00 PM $espn+ Video
Louisiana Monroe at Southern Miss 3:00 PM $espn+ Video
NAIA: Marian (IN) at Indiana Wesleyan 11:00 AM $espn+ Video
McNeese at SE Louisiana 3:00 PM $espn+ Video
Mercer at The Citadel 1:00 PM $espn+ Video
Merrimack at UMass 2:30 PM $espn+ Video
Middle Tennessee at New Mexico State 5:00 PM $espn+ Video
DII: Morehouse at Clark Atlanta 1:00 PM $espn+ Video
Navy at Temple 1:00 PM $espn+ Video
Nicholls at Incarnate Word 3:00 PM $espn+ Video
Norfolk State at NC Central 2:30 PM $espn+ Video
North Dakota at Murray State 1:00 PM $espn+ Video / Midco (cable)
North Dakota State at South Dakota State 2:00 PM $espn+ Video / (ABC ND / Midco) (cable)
Northern Arizona at Montana State 2:00 PM $espn+ Video /  / MTN (cable)
Portland State at UC Davis 6:00 PM $espn+ Video / KQCA {cable}
Robert Morris at SEMO 1:00 PM $espn+ Video
Sacramento State at Montana 6:00 PM $espn+ Video / (KMAX-31 / MTN) (cable)
San Diego at Presbyterian 11:00 AM $espn+ Video
South Dakota at Southern Illinois 1:00 PM $espn+ Video
South Florida at Memphis 2:00 PM $espn+ Video
Southern at Alcorn 2:00 PM $espn+ Video
Stephen F. Austin at Tarleton 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
Stony Brook at Monmouth 12:00 PM $Flo Video
Tennessee State at Charleston Southern 3:00 PM $espn+ Video
Texas Southern at Jackson State 2:00 PM $espn+ Video
Towson at North Carolina A&T 12:00 PM $Flo Video
DII: Tuskegee at Miles 4:00 PM $espn+ Video
UAPB at Prairie View 2:00 PM HBCU GO Video
UT Martin at Tennessee Tech 1:30 PM $espn+ Video
Utah Tech at Abilene Christian 2:00 PM $espn+ Video
UTSA at North Texas 2:00 PM $espn+ Video
Villanova at New Hampshire 12:00 PM $Flo Video
VMI at ETSU 12:00 PM $espn+ Video
Weber State at Idaho State 5:00 PM $espn+ Video
Western Carolina at Wofford 2:00 PM $espn+ Video
Western Kentucky at UTEP 8:00 PM $espn+ Video
William & Mary at Albany 12:00 PM $Flo Video
Youngstown State at Indiana State 12:00 PM $espn+ Video

More From Corn Nation

Loading comments...