College Football Junkie Schedule for 11/3/23 and 11/4/23

Hey, you made it to the weekend. Congrats!
Hope you all enjoyed the first week of MACtion and everything else that came our way. We even got a fun little game between TCU and Texas Tech last night in Lubbock. Did you know those two teams play for a saddle? Yep, kind of a cool trophy and fitting for the setting.
Friday you get your special serving of Ivy League football with Princeton taking on Dartmouth on ESPNU. If that’s too niche for you then maybe Boston College heading north to take on the Orangemen of Syracuse. That could be interesting if you like the ACC.
Or...head out west to see Colorado State taking on Wyoming for the Bronze Boot. I’d recommend this one as rivalry games are always fun. Regardless of the teams records.
As for Saturday, we always have our beloved Huskers. Also, there is the last rendition of Bedlam between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. Enjoy it before the Sooners head to the SEC. Not sure when those two teams will play again.
College Football Junkie Schedule
|Game
|Time CT
|Network (Channel Guide)
|Friday, November 3rd
|Princeton at Dartmouth
|6:00 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Boston College at Syracuse
|6:30 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Colorado State at Wyoming
|7:00 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Saturday, November 4th (Printable schedule with DirecTV channels)
|Arkansas at Florida
|11:00 AM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Campbell at North Carolina
|11:00 AM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|Jacksonville State at South Carolina
|11:00 AM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Kansas State at Texas
|11:00 AM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 105
|Nebraska at Michigan State
|11:00 AM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Notre Dame at Clemson
|11:00 AM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|Ohio State at Rutgers
|11:00 AM
|CBS (cable) / CBS Video
|Texas A&M at Ole Miss
|11:00 AM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|UConn at Tennessee
|11:00 AM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Wisconsin at Indiana
|11:00 AM
|BTN / FOX Video
|Yale at Brown
|11:00 AM
|NESN / $espn+ Video
|Bucknell at Fordham
|12:00 PM
|SNY / $espn+ Video
|Cornell at Penn
|12:00 PM
|NBCSCH / $espn+ Video
|DII: Virginia State at Virginia Union
|12:00 PM
|GrioTV / Plex Video
|Arizona State at Utah
|1:00 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|Georgia Tech at Virginia
|1:00 PM
|CWTV (channel finder) (streaming)
|Western Illinois at Northern Iowa
|1:00 PM
|MARQ / $espn+ Video
|Air Force vs. Army (Denver)
|1:30 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Florida State at Pitt
|2:30 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Illinois at Minnesota
|2:30 PM
|BTN / FOX Video
|James Madison at Georgia State
|2:30 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Missouri at Georgia
|2:30 PM
|CBS (cable) / CBS Video
|Oklahoma at Oklahoma State
|2:30 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|Penn State at Maryland
|2:30 PM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 106
|Tulane at East Carolina
|2:30 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|UCF at Cincinnati
|2:30 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Virginia Tech at Louisville
|2:30 PM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|Auburn at Vanderbilt
|3:00 PM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Cal at Oregon
|4:30 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|Louisiana Tech at Liberty
|5:00 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Marshall at Appalachian State
|5:00 PM
|NFL Network / NFL Video
|UNLV at New Mexico
|5:00 PM
|MARQ / MW Video / / SSSEN (cable)
|BYU at West Virginia
|6:00 PM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video
|Kansas at Iowa State
|6:00 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Utah State at San Diego State
|6:00 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Kentucky at Mississippi State
|6:30 PM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Purdue at Michigan
|6:30 PM
|NBC (cable) / NBC Video
|SMU at Rice
|6:30 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Washington at USC
|6:30 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|LSU at Alabama
|6:45 PM
|CBS (cable) / CBS Video
|Miami at NC State
|7:00 PM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|Stanford at Washington State
|8:00 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|Boise State at Fresno State
|9:00 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Oregon State at Colorado
|9:00 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|UCLA at Arizona
|9:30 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Games online only or not scheduled for nationally available networks
|A&M Commerce at Lamar
|3:00 PM
|$espn+ Video / SWX (cable)
|DII: Albany State at FVSU
|1:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Austin Peay at Eastern Kentucky
|4:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Butler at Morehead State
|1:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Cal Poly at Eastern Washington
|3:00 PM
|$espn+ Video / SWX (cable)
|CCSU at Sacred Heart
|11:00 AM
|NEC Front Row Video
|Central Arkansas at North Alabama
|4:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|DII: Central State at Kentucky State
|12:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Charlotte at Tulsa
|3:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Coastal Carolina at Old Dominion
|2:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Colgate at Lafayette
|11:30 AM
|$espn+ Video / LSN (cable)
|Davidson at Stetson
|12:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Dayton at Valparaiso
|1:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Delaware State at Morgan State
|12:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Drake at Marist
|11:00 AM
|$espn+ Video
|Duquesne at Wagner
|11:00 AM
|NEC Front Row Video
|Eastern Illinois at Lindenwood
|2:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Elon at Delaware
|12:00 PM
|Flo Youtube Video / DSN (cable)
|Florida A&M at Alabama A&M
|1:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Florida Atlantic at UAB
|2:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Furman at Chattanooga
|12:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Gardner Webb at Bryant
|12:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Georgia Southern at Texas State
|4:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Hampton at Maine
|12:00 PM
|$Flo Video / FOX 22 (cable)
|Hawaii at Nevada
|3:00 PM
|Video / Team1 App / Spectrum (cable)
|Harvard at Columbia
|11:30 AM
|$espn+ Video
|Holy Cross at Lehigh
|11:00 AM
|$espn+ Video
|Houston at Baylor
|2:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Houston Christian at Northwestern State
|N/A
|Canceled
|Howard at SC State
|2:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Idaho at Northern Colorado
|2:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Illinois State at Missouri State
|2:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Iowa at Northwestern
|2:30 PM
|$Peacock Video
|Kennesaw State at Sam Houston
|12:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Lincoln (CA) at Southern Utah
|2:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|LIU at St. Francis (PA)
|11:00 AM
|NEC Front Row Video
|Louisiana Lafayette at Arkansas State
|2:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Louisiana Monroe at Southern Miss
|3:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|NAIA: Marian (IN) at Indiana Wesleyan
|11:00 AM
|$espn+ Video
|McNeese at SE Louisiana
|3:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Mercer at The Citadel
|1:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Merrimack at UMass
|2:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Middle Tennessee at New Mexico State
|5:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|DII: Morehouse at Clark Atlanta
|1:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Navy at Temple
|1:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Nicholls at Incarnate Word
|3:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Norfolk State at NC Central
|2:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|North Dakota at Murray State
|1:00 PM
|$espn+ Video / Midco (cable)
|North Dakota State at South Dakota State
|2:00 PM
|$espn+ Video / (ABC ND / Midco) (cable)
|Northern Arizona at Montana State
|2:00 PM
|$espn+ Video / / MTN (cable)
|Portland State at UC Davis
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video / KQCA {cable}
|Robert Morris at SEMO
|1:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Sacramento State at Montana
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video / (KMAX-31 / MTN) (cable)
|San Diego at Presbyterian
|11:00 AM
|$espn+ Video
|South Dakota at Southern Illinois
|1:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|South Florida at Memphis
|2:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Southern at Alcorn
|2:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Stephen F. Austin at Tarleton
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Stony Brook at Monmouth
|12:00 PM
|$Flo Video
|Tennessee State at Charleston Southern
|3:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Texas Southern at Jackson State
|2:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Towson at North Carolina A&T
|12:00 PM
|$Flo Video
|DII: Tuskegee at Miles
|4:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|UAPB at Prairie View
|2:00 PM
|HBCU GO Video
|UT Martin at Tennessee Tech
|1:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Utah Tech at Abilene Christian
|2:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|UTSA at North Texas
|2:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Villanova at New Hampshire
|12:00 PM
|$Flo Video
|VMI at ETSU
|12:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Weber State at Idaho State
|5:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Western Carolina at Wofford
|2:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Western Kentucky at UTEP
|8:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|William & Mary at Albany
|12:00 PM
|$Flo Video
|Youngstown State at Indiana State
|12:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
