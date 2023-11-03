College Football Junkie Schedule for 11/3/23 and 11/4/23

Hey, you made it to the weekend. Congrats!

Hope you all enjoyed the first week of MACtion and everything else that came our way. We even got a fun little game between TCU and Texas Tech last night in Lubbock. Did you know those two teams play for a saddle? Yep, kind of a cool trophy and fitting for the setting.

Friday you get your special serving of Ivy League football with Princeton taking on Dartmouth on ESPNU. If that’s too niche for you then maybe Boston College heading north to take on the Orangemen of Syracuse. That could be interesting if you like the ACC.

Or...head out west to see Colorado State taking on Wyoming for the Bronze Boot. I’d recommend this one as rivalry games are always fun. Regardless of the teams records.

As for Saturday, we always have our beloved Huskers. Also, there is the last rendition of Bedlam between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. Enjoy it before the Sooners head to the SEC. Not sure when those two teams will play again.