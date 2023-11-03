Five Heart Podcast LIVE! One Win Away from Bowling

This week, it’s Greg and a co-host to be named later (that is, assuming he can find a co-host in time). But Greg will be there, and talking a little about the effort given in the win over Purdue and looking ahead to the game in East Lansing.

Michigan State has been a program in turmoil much of the season, and most of that is from what transpired off the field. But the hope is that the conversation stays with that takes place between the sidelines.

Nebraska is 5-3, and winners of its last three games. As the Corn Nation Over Reaction guys put it, “that’s a winning streak.” It also means that the Huskers are one win away from being bowl game eligible. It’s more than what a lot of Husker fans (and especially those outside of the fanbase) thought would be possible in Matt Rhule’s first year at the helm.

Buckle up...we don’t know what type of show we’re getting.