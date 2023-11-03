Five Reasons Nebraska Will Win: Michigan State

An undefeated October certainly feels great!

Now it’s time for the Huskers to keep this winning streak going into November. After this week Nebraska is going to be bowl eligible for the first time since 2016 and it’s going to feel great.

If you haven’t been drinking the Kool-Aid yet, you better start chugging.

Here are five reasons why win number six is happening this weekend.

#1 RUSHING DEFENSE

It’s no secret that the Husker rushing defense is the highlight of this Husker team. They are 5th in the country just allowoing 79 yards per game. Michigan State doesn’t have much of a rushing offense, so the Husker D should be able to easily contain them on the ground. The Polar Bear and Co on the line are going to be all over Nate Carter and the other Spartan rushers.

#2 PASSING DEFENSE

Michigan State’s passing game is stronger than their rushing game. Don’t fear though, the Husker defense was able to hold Purdue to less than 100 yards passing and they’ll be ready to do the same with the Spartans.

The secondary did a great job shutting down the long passes as the receivers weren’t able to get open. There was also a solid pass rush. Look for more of the same on Saturday.

Tommi Hill will be looking to add to his interception count and I’m not going to hate seeing more of this:

Speaking of interceptions...

#3 WIN THE TURNOVER BATTLE

Nebraska and Michgian State are both at the bottom of the B1G when it comes to turnovers. This is the game when the Huskers finally clean up their act. The defense and special teams are going to come up big with takeaways this game. And the offense, they’re going to take care of the ball.

#4 A CLEAN START

The last couple games the Huskers have come out with a shaky start. Starts like that have Nebraska fans reliving all of the nightmares of the past decade. This time the Huskers are going to start clean and cruise their way to a solid game all around.

#5 YOUNG RECEIVERS

We’ve seen flashes of great things from the young Husker receivers the last couple weeks. This is the week where we see a lot more of Jaylen Lloyd and Malachi Coleman.

HAARBERG 73 YARDS TO JAYLEN LLOYD



pic.twitter.com/JiF4oPXLzW — Barstool ‘Skers (@BarstoolHusker) October 28, 2023

And while the long passes like this one and Coleman’s touchdown the week before are awesome, we’re going to see the Huskers achieve success in the short pass game. Michigan State’s pass defense isn’t going to be able to contain the young Husker threats.

Here’s to another Husker victory!

