Friday Flakes: Is Nebraska Football Fun Again?

I was sitting at home watching the game last Saturday with my son. Then this happened.

Your daily dose of FIRE ME UP FOR HUSKER FOOTBALL



pic.twitter.com/IjUwlpWxt1 — Barstool ‘Skers (@BarstoolHusker) November 2, 2023

And it was right about the moment that Quinton Newsome caught it...

...in stride...

…and it was clear he was going to return it for a touchdown (while high fiving Tommi Hill)…and I have to admit that in my head the first thought that flashed through my mind was, “Is Nebraska Football fun again?”

It might have been a one time thing but I am starting to think that it isn’t. The way this team flies around and hits people. The way that Matt Rhule has apparently brought back tackling to Memorial Stadium. The way that special teams is making plays. The way the offense is TRYING to do whatever it has to do to win games.

It is just fun to watch Nebraska football again.

In no attempt to rehash the past, over the past decade or so I would say that watching Nebraska football was more of a stressful event instead of a fun one. It was stressful always waiting for the other shoe to drop.

Stressful just thinking what could go wrong — go wrong. Then even when they would win, however rarely, it was more of a relief instead of joy.

I know that Quinton Newsome and Tommi Hill should not have been high fiving each other when they did but it sure looked like they were having fun.

When the players are having fun, it sure makes cheering for them a lot more fun.

The 3-2-1: Nebraska ready to play meaningful November football

Nebraska prepares for its most meaningful November football since 2014 as the Huskers sit in the conversation to capture the Big Ten West.

We hit on that and more in this week’s 3-2-1 column with three things we learned, ask two questions and make one prediction.

Nebraska volleyball assistant Jordan Larson is a coaching natural

Jordan Larson is a natural volleyball player. After a historic career at Logan View High School in Hooper, Neb., she was a three-time All-American at Nebraska. The 6-foot-2 outside hitter is now one of the best and well-known volleyball players in the world.

But, she is also a natural coach, according to Husker Head Coach John Cook.

Behind Enemy Lines: Breaking down the Michigan State Spartans

Nebraska football is playing meaningful games in November for the first time since 2019. With four games remaining, the Huskers are one win away from a bowl game and have an outside shot at the Big Ten West title.

Michigan State is the next team on the docket. The Spartans have not won a game since being embroiled in the Mel Tucker controversy back in September. Interim head coach Harlon Barnett has taken the helm for MSU.

Christopherson B1G rankings: Huskers to upper half as meaningful November games await

No ugly talk from me right now.

Sure, these Husker wins of late might not be the kind of games you'd find yourself watching on whatever the YouTube version of YouTube is 10 or 15 years from now. Still go down as Ws in whatever the media guide version of media guides is then.

Javin Wright: 'I believed that their process was going to work'

When Husker staffers approached Javin Wright about a position move this offseason, you could say he was briefly up in the air about it.

"I was a little teetery," he said.

He'd considered himself a defensive back. That's what he came to Nebraska to play. And if not for some injuries derailing the process, he might have logged his share of snaps somewhere on that back end too.

