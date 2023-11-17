Huskers Seeking Rare Win in Wisconsin

History is not on Nebraska’s side on this one, but with bowl eligibility STILL on the line and two games remaining, it’s time for the Huskers to get the rare W in Wisconsin.

Jon is out this week for personal reasons, but Greg has a guest that is sure to get a reaction from the Chatterfields.

The duo will discuss the Maryland game, but only briefly, as we want to turn our attention to the Badgers and how a win at Camp Randall would end two elusive streaks, Winning in Wisconsin would be the Huskers’ first win in Madison since 1966. And it would mean that Nebraska would be bowl-eligible for the first time in too many years.

GBR!