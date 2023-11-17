Five Reasons Nebraska Will Win: Wisconsin

It’s time.

Win number six happens on Saturday.

We have been patient (kind of), but the time has come and we will be rewarded with a Husker win.

#1 WHO’S THE QUARTERBACK?

Some people may think the fact that we don’t know who is going to be the quarterback would be a problem this late in the season, but they would be wrong.

This is going to work in Nebraska’s favor. Who does Wisconsin prepare for?

It seems most likely that it will be Jeff Sims or Chubba Purdy, with Heinrich Haarberg on reserve just in case. But this could be a very well planned decoy.

You know who else is traveling with the team? Luke Longval from Sioux City, IA. We have no idea what he is like, but neither does Wisconsin. How would they prepare for the Redshirt Freshman? They couldn’t possibly, seems like a genius surprise attack to me.

Or there is another option. Nebraska may have to utilize the little known amendment to the constitution of the NCAA. This amendment states that if a team has an intern working for their university that exhausted playing eligibility, but did not exhaust that eligibility at their school, they may bring that player back for one game.

If only there was an intern at Nebraska that would fit this description. Oh wait! There is.

Adrian Martinez is SHMONEY



Nebraska is back in the game with another TD #CFB pic.twitter.com/SXTq1YI3WP — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 18, 2021

Don’t feel bad if you haven’t heard of Amendment 245btl89, it’s not well known.

#2 THIRD TIME’S THE CHARM

I’ve been told I’ve used this phrase incorrectly before (*ahem* Cody), but I think I have it right this time.

This is the Huskers third shot at becoming bowl eligible. This is the lucky third time. It’s as simple as that.

#3 RUSHING ATTACK

The Husker running backs, Emmett Johnson, Anthony Grant, and Joshua Fleeks, did a good job running the ball last week. They are going to keep it up this week and even get some long breakaway runs to score for the Huskers.

#4 GETTING TO THE QUARTERBACK

The Husker defense is hungry for more. They have been playing good enough to win all season long and they deserve this win. Nebraska’s defense averages nearly 3 sacks per game. Wisconsin allows about 1.6 sacks per game. The Huskers are going to are going to blow things up this week and get at least 4. Tanner Mordecai will be too busy scrambling to complete passes.

#5 TAKING CARE OF THE FOOTBALL

It’s no secret that Nebraska’s turnovers have plagued them all season. This is the game where it all stops though. The Huskers are going to take care of the football and play a clean game.

The Freedom trophy is coming home to Lincoln!

