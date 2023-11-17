Friday Flakes: Nebraska’s West Division Hopes May Be in the Hands of Illinois and Bret Bielema

Want to know how bad the Big Ten West is this year?

Nebraska is still in the running to win the division after falling to 5-5 and 3-4 in the conference. This is because the current leader in the division is Iowa which is sitting with a 5-2 conference record.

To be clear, Nebraska needs to win tomorrow night against Wisconsin AND then follow that up with a win over the Iowa Hawkeyes in Lincoln on Black Friday. Those two games are within their control.

What is not within their control is this weekend’s matchup between Illinois and Iowa. The Fighting Bret Bielema’s can stroll into Iowa City and give Nebraska some hope to win the West Division.

Currently Iowa is favored by three and if Kirk Ferentz finds a way to win (even though he lost his best player on the team to injury in Cooper DeJean) then Iowa will have a date with either Michigan or Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game.

However, if Illinois wins and Nebraska beats Wisconsin (which was favored by seven at the beginning of the week and is now favored by 3.5) then the West Division crown will be decided on Black Friday.

How insane is it that over the next two weeks Nebraska could fail to qualify for a bowl game or could win the division and be in the conference championship game?

Crazy stuff.

SPORTS! SPORTS! JORTS! SPORTS! SPORTS!

Gary shines in debut, as Nebraska rolls Stony Brook 84-63

It was another hot-and-cold night for Nebraska, but it once again did what it needed in an 84-63 win over Stony Brook on Wednesday.

After missing 14 of their first 16 3-point attempts in the first half, the Huskers heated up in the second half. They hit 65.5% from the field and went 5-of-9 on threes after the break.

Four players finished with at least 14 points, including a game-high 19 off the bench from Juwan Gary in his season debut. Leading by seven with 10:36 remaining, NU broke the game open with a 23-7 run to go up by as many as 23.

A look at Draymond Green’s history of suspensions in the NBA - The Athletic

Warriors forward Draymond Green was suspended for the fifth time in his NBA career Wednesday, the latest infraction coming as a result of his part in a fight with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The 3-2-1: Nebraska solidifies its commitment to AD Trev Alberts

Nebraska solidified its commitment to athletic director Trev Alberts this week for the future, and the Big Ten West had another twist as we hit the final two weeks.

We hit on that and more in this week’s 3-2-1 column with three things we learned, two questions and one prediction.

A’s move from Oakland to Las Vegas approved unanimously by MLB owners - The Athletic

ARLINGTON, Texas — Major League Baseball’s owners on Thursday approved relocation of the Oakland A’s to Las Vegas in a unanimous vote.

Owner John Fisher intends to move the team into a new stadium in the city ahead of the 2028 season. Where the A’s will play for the 2025-27 seasons is not yet clear. The team’s current stadium lease at the Oakland Coliseum expires after next season.

Oregon State, Washington State discussing alliance with Mountain West: Sources - The Athletic

On Tuesday, Oregon State and Washington State won a preliminary injunction ruling that affirmed their claim as the sole governing members of the Pac-12. Now, the schools hope to finalize their future scheduling arrangements, possibly within the next few days.

Vannini: Michigan-Big Ten battle shows the problem with those NCAA breakaway dreams - The Athletic

Each year, we hear arguments that the top schools in college football should break away from the byzantine rules and organization of the NCAA. Go make your own thing, start a Super League.

It sounds so easy.

Rhule’s steadfastness, Satterfield’s frustration — Nebraska’s knowns and unknowns - The Athletic

LINCOLN, Neb. — The first half of this week brought an avalanche of words from Nebraska coaches and players on the glaring problem that is the Huskers’ offense.

A comment resonated Tuesday from Marcus Satterfield, the offensive coordinator.

“You can’t play stupid,” he said. “But you can’t play scared.”

Lakers' Anthony Davis says injury not to blame for 9-point night vs. Kings - ESPN

LOS ANGELES - While Lakers big man Anthony Davis admitted the tightness in his left hip flared up in the first half Wednesday night, he would not blame his poor play on it in a 125-110 loss to the Sacramento Kings.

Warriors' Draymond Green suspended 5 games by NBA over fight - ESPN

The NBA has suspended Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green for five games without pay for "escalating an on-court altercation" in Tuesday's contest with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the league announced Wednesday.

Put Jordan on his jersey and they’re showing it in slow motion and calling it the greatest assist ever https://t.co/3b4jtJJbJ1 — (@MaskedInLA) November 14, 2023

“STICK TO SPORTS!” Nah.