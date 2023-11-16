NEBRASKA vs Wisconsin: How To Watch Huskers Football - Spreads, Odds, Game Time, TV/Streaming/Radio

THE BETTING BASICS

Current Line: Nebraska +4.5

Moneyline: Nebraska +160 Wisconsin -192

Over/Under: 37 (-110 both ways)

ESPN Analytics Matchup Predictor: Huskers 29.6% / Wisconsin 70.4%

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

HOW SHOULD YOU SPEND YOUR MONEY

This seems to scream Unders, especially after last week’s 23 total. However we also have to remember Wiscy has a pretty soft defense even if we will be handing them the ball 2-3 times. (Pump that number up if Sims gets the call.) And the Huskers-Michigan St. Battle of the Offensively Challenged did net a 37 total only 2 weeks ago.

An intriguing SGP (Same Game Parlay) for me would be pairing up the Under 37 and the Huskers To Win by 1-6 points where a $10 bet would net $80 if both hit. Also, it’s one additional way to make what should be another monkey shit fight of a game a little more exciting.

Here are thoughts from Mark who’s had some solid insights this season:

My best pick this week is the Under. Both are underwhelming offenses, and remember, this is the BIG 10. I would also take Nebraska with the points because this will probably be a field goal wins it game.

GAME THOUGHTS

This is going to be surprisingly brief. Okay, stop laughing, I’m serious.

It’s not rocket science. If our QB’s can keep turnovers to 1 or less - or maybe even just 2, we can win this game. All season long, the Huskers have been able to move the ball, even against Michigan. We’re not Iowa with a zero-mobility 260 lb QB completing under 40% of his passes to a team devoid of skill players. We just give the ball away too damn much.

Jeff Sims actually does move the offense at times. Unfortunately, he turns the ball over at around 4/game. Nebraska leads the nation in turnovers and he has over a third of them despite playing the equivalent of around 2 1⁄ 2 games. Circumstances must not allow him in there.

Chubba and Haarberg both have TO issues but at a lesser clip. Purdy has earned this start even if HH isn’t gimpy which he is. And actually so is Chubba, but you can tape a groin pretty hard and remain mobile. If Chubs can keep turnovers light and Satts can manage things better, this game is extremely winnable. (I know - big friggin’ “ifs”)

Tanner Mordecai is back for Wiscy and actually pretty solid but his receiver corps is trash. Both of their lines are on the soft side - insane for the Badgers, yes? - and I feel like we can lean on our offensive line with plenty of Emmitt, Anthony and Josh.

I know no one’s expecting us to win this game after last week’s meltdown, but these guys just DID get run by Northwestern - 24-10 makes it sound closer than it was - and Braelon Allen is still gimpy. I am going with what Mark said above saying a FG wins it and Alvano booting a 45+ yarder for the W.

GAME DAY INFO

Date/Time: Saturday, Nov 18th at 6:30PM CDT

Location: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI

Surface: Fieldturf (Wisconsin trash, not emerald quality of Memorial Stadium)

Opposition Blog: Check out Wisconsin news at Bucky’s Fifth Quarter, SBNation’s site covering the Badgers.

Series Record: The Badgers lead the all-time series 12-4.

TV: The game will be televised on NBC with Play-by-Play: Noah Eagle and Analyst: Todd Blackledge and Kathryn Tappen on the sidelines.

Radio: Huskers Radio Network. The audio can also be streamed live for free at Huskers.com or the Huskers App. The crew will be: Greg Sharpe, Damon Benning, and Jessica Coody. The pre- and post-game shows will be handled by Matt Coatney, Tommy Armstrong & Ben McLaughlin.

More streaming options: The official Huskers App is available on iTunes and Google Play. You can access the Spanish broadcast on Huskers.com the Huskers app with Kike Morales, Oscar Monterroso & Hannah Bassham.

Weather: It should be clear and around 43 degrees at kickoff dropping to 38 by game’s end with light winds.

TRIVIA

Two of our top highlight reel plays came in one of our program’s worst losses ever, the 70-31 drubbing in the 2012 Big 10 Championship Game. So let’s enjoy those.

The Huskers gave up a program worst-ever 539 yards rushing that day. That record would stand for less than 2 years as they gave up 581 yards in the 2014 tilt, a day which would also see them give up an NCAA record rushing 408 yards to Melvin Gordon.

They first played in 1901 in Milwaukee which I’m relatively sure involved a train trip. Despite coming in 4-1 including victories over Doane and the Kirksville Osteopaths, Wisconsin won 18-0. There were no reported deaths in the article I found which was a thing in those days.

More awesome news: we are 1-10 against the badgers since joining the Big 10 and have not won at Camp Randall since 1966.

The 2020 game was cancelled after Wiscy had a Covid outbreak following their first game. Party on, Wayne.

The Huskers then attempted to schedule a replacement game with Tennessee-Chattanooga. This resulted in a show of outrage from the conference which all the pervert doctors, naked hazing, blind-eye-turning toward rapey assistant/then ex-assistant coaches, championship rioting and abusive head coaches could not evoke.

The jury is still out as far as one of the pervert doctor schools having an elaborate and highly illegal sign-stealing system.

This will be only the 4th time in 17 meetings neither team has been ranked.

Nebraska Cornhuskers