1 Husker Volleyball Hosts Michigan On Their Senior-less Senior Night

On Friday, we will see the regular season come to an end in the Devaney Center. While the Huskers will most likely play post-season matches here, this will be the last match of conference play.

The Huskers only have matches against Iowa, #3 Wisconsin, and Minnesota left on the schedule after their match against Michigan this Friday. It is getting down to the nitty gritty now and Nebraska has a big chance to win the B1G Conference for the first time since 2017.

We saw a different star for Nebraska be recognized by the B1G this week. Freshman Andi Jackson was named Co-Freshman of the Week. This is the first award she has gotten this season.

Jackson averaged 2.13 kills per set, 1.13 blocks per set and had a .714 hitting percentage in the wins over Northwestern and Illinois. She had a career-best .818 hitting percentage against Illinois. This helped them beat a tough Illinois team.

Andi Jackson will only continue to get better as a Husker and will most definitely have many more awards to come.

AJ showing up B1G‼️@aandijackson had monster numbers this past week to earn @B1GVolleyball Co-FOTW! pic.twitter.com/0qIi3BR0Np — Nebraska Volleyball (@HuskerVB) November 13, 2023

Nebraska and Michigan first met on October 7th this season at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. The Huskers easily won this match 3-0, but had problems in the first set when Michigan took them to extra points.

While there may not be a Connor Stallions in the stands for this match and no signs to really steal, Michigan will still try and find a way to win.

The Huskers have had issues on the road all season long when it comes to starting or finishing matches. Hopefully, the Huskers will not have issues this time since the match is in Lincoln.

Since playing the Huskers the first time, the Wolverines have gone 4-6. Their wins were against Ohio State, Iowa, Maryland, and Rutgers. The most impressive win on this list is definitely Ohio State.

Ohio State might not be as strong as they were last year, but they are still a tough team and Michigan taking a win from them had to have helped boost their confidence in each other and the team.

Kendall Murray still is showing that she is one of the leaders of this team with 251 kills and is hitting .153 on the season. Jacque Boney is also a strong hitter for this team with 205 kills and has a .319 hitting percentage.

Defensively, DS/L Brooke Humphrey has been strong for the Wolverines. She has accumulated 216 digs on the season and averages 2.43 a set.

MB Serence Nyambio leads the team in blocks right now. She has 13 solo and 68 assisted. She also averages a team high 0.98 blocks a set.

Michigan will be searching for a big win right now to close out their season. They have nothing to play for at this point and they have a potential to play spoiler if they can outplay the Huskers in their own building.

While Michigan has big hitters in Murray and Boney, Nebraska has so many more to choose from on any given night.

Merritt Beason and Harper Murray are always safe bets to rely on. Andi Jackson and Bekka Allick are have also been coming into their own and have been getting more opportunities. Ally Batenhorst has also been strong, both offensively and defensively, for the Huskers in Lindsay Krause’s absence.

The match begins Friday, November 17th at 8:00 p.m. CST at the Bob Devaney Center in Lincoln, NE. The match will be televised on BTN/FoxSports. Live stats will also be available as well.

#1 Nebraska (25-0, B1G 16-0)

#2 Bergen Reilly 6’1” FR S

#5 Bekka Allick 6’4” SO MB

#6 Laney Choboy 5’3” FR DS/Libero

#7 Maisie Boesiger 5’6” SO DS/Libero

#8 Lexi Rodriguez 5’5” JR DS/Libero

#9 Kennedi Orr 6’0” JR S

#10 Caroline Jurevicius 6’2” FR OH

#11 Hayden Kubik 6’2” SO OH

#13 Merritt Beason 6’4” JR OH

#14 Ally Batenhorst 6’5” JR OH

#15 Andi Jackson 6’3” FR MB

#22 Lindsay Krause 6’4” JR OH

#27 Harper Murray 6’2” FR OH

#44 Maggie Mendelson 6’5” SO MB

Michigan (7-18, B1G 5-11)

#1 Serena Nyambio 6’2” SO MB

#3 Brooke Humphrey 5’10” SR DS/Libero

#4 Scottee Johnson 6’0” DR S

#6 Saj McBurrows 6’1” Graduate Student OPP

#7 Morgan Burke 6’0” FR S

#8 Mira Chopra 6’3” JR MB/OPP

#11 Amalia Simmons 5’11” R-FR OH/OPP

#13 Valentina Vaulet 6’1” FR OPP/OH

#17 Jacque Boney 6’4” JR MB

#19 Maddi Cuchran 5’5” JR DS/Libero

#27 Kendall Murray 6’2” SR OPP/OH