Thursday Flakes: Surfing, Cocktails on an Airplane and the Mongol Empire

I’m back in Guadalajara after spending the holiday weekend in New Jersey with my family on my father’s side. We spent lots of quality time together talking sports, eating delicious food and playing Scrabble with my Grandma. I got to spend Sunday afternoon exploring New York City for a bit and caught a nice sunset at Little Island before heading over to Bryant Park to check out to the holiday and then walking over to meet my aunt, uncle and cousin for dinner at a Spanish restaurant.

On this trip, I slept overnight in two airports. I had low expectations but I already slept alright in the Newark airport despite them testing the fire alarms from 1am-2am. There were enough comfortable and/or reclined chairs around in the new Terminal A that was just opened in January. On the other hand, JFK airport was pretty terrible. They played music all night throughout the whole JetBlue terminal so I ended up doing most of the sleeping on the airplane and then later on the bus back to Guadalajara.

When was the last time you slept in an airport?

How often do you travel with only a personal item under your seat?

Which drinks do you order on a plane (alcoholic or no-alcoholic)?

What’s your favorite place to go surfing?

What are your Thanksgiving travel plans?

Feel free to answer some of these questions in the comments below. Anyways...onto Flakes.

Flakes

Nebraska beats Stony Brook 84-63 | Men’s Basketball | Corn Nation

First things’ first, welcome back Juwan Gary. Gary missed the first three games due to a suspension, but the way he played tonight you would have thought he was there the entire time. Nebraska was looking to start a season 4-0 for the first time since 2018 and did so in somewhat convincing fashion. The story of the young season so far for me has been the balanced scoring, which continued tonight. 4 guys had double figures, led by Gary’s 19 points.

The 24 HOUR RULE: Huskers Football Will Be Back Shortly - Let’s Enjoy a Laugh or Two | Football | Corn Nation

Anyway, a loss like that doesn’t need to be relived in depth. This week, it’s just going to be a few thoughts, and then we’re gonna have a few laughs because, dammit, we deserve them! And then it’s off to Camp Randall or a home, bar or iPhone/iPad wherever you happen to be stuck to watch the Huskers win in Madison for the first time since 1966. Plenty of reason to be excited.

Huskers to Compete in Inaugural ESPN Events Gymnastics Invitational | Women’s Gymnastics | Huskers.com

Twelve programs are set to participate in the event, as NU will compete against North Carolina, Boise State and Arizona in the first session on Jan. 12, 2024. It is set to start at 8 p.m. (CT). BYU, Cal, LSU, Michigan, NC State, Oklahoma, UCLA and Utah are also competing in the event.

Shelley Named to Wooden Watch List | Women’s Basketball | Huskers.com

Nebraska’s Jaz Shelley was one of 50 women’s basketball players nationally named to the Wooden Award Preseason Watch List announced on Tuesday. Shelley, a 5-9 guard from Moe, Australia, is one of 20 shooting guards nationally in the hunt for the Ann Meyers-Drysdale Award. The preseason first-team All-Big Ten selection was also a first-team All-Big Ten guard last season for the Huskers.

Travel

Global Air Travel Demand Remains High | Travel | Travel Pulse

In the United States, air traffic reached a new high, rising 28.3 percent from last year and exceeding pre-pandemic totals by 5 percent, proving once again that the travel trend continues seeing high demand. Internationally, air travel reached 93.1 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

Which Airports Will Be the Best and Worst for International Travel This Holiday Season? | Travel | Travel Pulse

The team at Upgraded Points recently analyzed U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Airport Wait Times dataset, looking at average and maximum wait times at all major U.S. international airports during the peak of the 2022 winter holiday season to determine which are likely to see the shortest and longest wait times for travelers venturing abroad.

10 Most Loved Landmarks in the World | Travel | Travel Pulse

The travel experts at Bounce analyzed the world’s landmarks on a variety of factors including annual visitor numbers, entry prices, TripAdvisor ratings, and Instagram posts, to reveal the world’s most loved landmarks.

12 Great Ski Destinations For Every Month of the Year | Travel | Lonely Planet

It’s a big world out there. It’s surely snowing somewhere. Indeed, thanks to the alternating winters in the northern and southern hemispheres, skiers and snowboarders are able to hit the slopes no matter the time of year. If you prefer fresh powder to sand and surf – and you’re willing to travel from Scandinavia to Australia and beyond – here’s a list for chasing winter all year long.

Copy My Trip: Normandy in Autumn | Travel | Lonely Planet

AnneMarie McCarthy, Lonely Planet’s destination editor for France, recently traveled to Normandy for an autumnal foodie tour that was packed with farm-to-table treats and cozy accommodations. Here, she shares some tips and insights for anyone planning a similar trip.

The Best and Worst Times to Travel During Thanksgiving | Travel | Travel + Leisure

For travelers getting behind the wheel, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving is expected to be the busiest with average travel times predicted to be up to 80 percent higher than normal in some metro areas, according to the group. Travelers hoping to make the best of a bad situation should consider leaving in the morning or after 6 p.m. to avoid the worst traffic. The busiest time of the day is forecast to be between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Travelers heading home on Friday, Nov. 24, should consider leaving before 11 a.m. or after 7 p.m., while travelers driving on Sunday, Nov. 26, should hit the road before noon.

AAA Predicts the Highest Number of Air Travelers for Thanksgiving Weekend Since 2005 | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

Air travel continues to rise, with 4.7 million Americans predicted to take to the skies—that’s 6.6 percent more than last year and the highest since 2005. “Thanksgiving is a very condensed holiday and travelers prefer to spend more time with their families than being on the road,” Twidale says. “An 8- to 12-hour car journey can be flown in about one to 1.5 hours, which means more time to enjoy holiday plans.”

What Counts as a Personal Item on a Flight | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

“A well understood, and accepted by the majority of airlines, definition of a personal item is a bag that can be stored under the seat in front of you,” explains Anton Radchenko, CEO of AirAdvisor, a Boston-based passenger claims management company. Radchenko also says that the exact dimensions can differ between airlines.

The Best Cocktails to Order on a Plane | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

However, as flying has such a universal dampening impact on our taste buds, certain flavor profiles have the potential to taste stronger on the palette. And remember that the longer the flight, the more significant the impact of cabin pressure and low humidity on your taste buds. “Drinking earlier in the flight rather than later may provide a better tasting experience—as we dry out, our taste buds become less effective,” Joy tells us.

The Powerful Women of an Ancient Empire | Travel | BBC

With no cities or courts, the formidable and nomadic Xiongnu kingdom sent princess emissaries to control its frontiers.

Why Surfers Are Flocking to Scotland | Travel | BBC

Recently, videos of surfers riding the Scottish coast have offered a window on the world of a big wave craze, from Thurso to Fife to Portobello near central Edinburgh.

Last But Not Least