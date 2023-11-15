Nebraska vs Wisconsin: DISCUSSING TWO TEAMS FIGHTING TO FIND THEIR WAY IN THE CRAZY MIXED UP BIG TEN WEST

I talked with Rohan Chakravarthi, the site manager for the SBNation Wisconsin site Bucky’s Fifth Quarter! Rohan is a young guy, a student at the University of Wisconsin, majoring in computer science.

We Discussed the upcoming Nebraska - Wisconsin game Saturday night!

We covered the bases - Is Tanner Mordecai back? How is Braelon Allen? Will they both play, and if they don’t, who will take charge in their absence? How is the offensive line?

What about the defense? Who are the playmakers?

Why did Wisconsin lose to Northwestern AND Indiana? What’s their mood coming into the Nebraska game Saturday night?

What do the Wisconsin fans think of the Luke Fickell experiment so far? Rohan asked me the same question about Matt Rhule, btw.

We also talked about women’s volleyball. One thing I’ve noticed is the Wisconsin volleyball team seems very serious about how they going about things relative to a Nebraska team that shows a lot more emotion on the court - Rohan and I discussed that.

cobbycorn.com!