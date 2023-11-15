Wednesday Flakes Brings You The Weekday CFB Junkie Schedule And Your Last Full Week Of MACtion

This is your last full week of MACtion for this year. Please enjoy it before it is gone for another year.

Next week we just have it on Tuesday and that’s it. No more. After that it is conference football championship time and then bowl season.

Yes, we are already facing bowl season. The college football season is looking straight into the light at the end of the tunnel.

But do not despair as it is Nebrasketball season.

You folks still like Nebrasketball, right?

I mean, there’s at least eight of you.

For those of you who are still here, thank you.

Mankilling Mastodons

Other News From The Sporting World

Yellow Journalism

