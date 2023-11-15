Corn Nation Reacts 11/14 - Will Nebraska make a bowl game?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Two questions this week:

Will Nebraska make a bowl game?

yes

no

Is Nebraska football going in the right direction under Matt Rhule?

yes

no

I thought about asking whether or not Matt Rhule should fire Marcus Satterfield, but I have a feeling which way that would go, PLUS Rhule has already said vehemently he thought that was ridiculous.

I don’t see a reason to give ourselves worked up into a fit about something we don’t control. (Yes, I said that. I think we do that alla the time, don’t we?)

